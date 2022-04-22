GroupM’s Indonesia & Vietnam CEO Himanshu Shekhar to lead Thailand also

The new role will come into effect on May 1, 2022

Media investment company GroupM has promoted Himanshu Shekhar to become the cluster CEO of GroupM Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. As of 1 May 2022, his remit as CEO of GroupM Indonesia and Vietnam has been expanded to include the burgeoning Thailand market.

Having spent two decades within the GroupM network, Himanshu rose through the ranks in Mindshare managing the business in volume-heavy India and Indonesia. He was appointed CEO of Mindshare Southeast Asia from 2014 to 2018.

During Himanshu’s tenure at Mindshare, the agency in Indonesia bagged gold at Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year for five years running, while Mindshare Southeast Asia also snagged gold for three consecutive years. In 2019, Himanshu became CEO of GroupM Indonesia, and in October last year, he took on an additional mantle as CEO of GroupM Vietnam.

Himanshu Shekhar, CEO of GroupM Thailand, Indonesia & Vietnam, said, “The Group’s strategy to cluster Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam under one unified leadership will strengthen market capabilities and network agility. Given the breadth and depth of resources across these three important markets, we will be able to further scale our capabilities and solutions to deliver enhanced value for all our clients and partners.”

He added, “I look forward to building pathways for our talents to flourish in their careers and do great work for our clients. Our chief goal is to make advertising work better for people across Southeast Asia.”

Part of the regional leadership team, Himanshu reports to Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO of GroupM Asia Pacific.

Leveraging its scale as the world’s largest media investment company, GroupM is fully committed to its “Responsible Investment” mission that galvanizes and empowers clients to invest in a better future. GroupM’s Responsible Investment Framework is underpinned by five pillars including brand safety, ethical application of data to protect consumers, diversity and inclusion, responsible journalism, and reducing carbon emissions across the media supply chain.

