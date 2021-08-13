Gozoop appoints Aakash P. Shah as Associate Director - Brand Solutions

Shah will be reporting to CEO and Co-founder Ahmed Aftab Naqvi of the company

Gozoop has strengthened its leadership by appointing Aakash P. Shah as Associate Director - Brand Solutions. He will be contributing to the growth of the Digital-first integrated marketing agency by aligning new partnerships and businesses. As an Associate Director, he will be reporting to CEO and co-founder of Gozoop – Ahmed Aftab Naqvi.

Aakash joins Gozoop with more than 8 years of work experience in the field of 360-degree advertising, branding, sales & marketing strategy. With his strong clarity of purpose, Aakash has been instrumental in his long stint at communication boot camp & IdeateLabs, across sectors like Real Estate, F&B, FMCG, Media & others.

Commenting on his appointment, Aakash Shah, Associate Director - Brand Solutions, Gozoop said, “The distinguished values of honesty, integrity & perseverance that have guided me through my professional streak align perfectly well with the nature of Gozoop. I am excited to begin my journey in Gozoop and champion businesses.”

Commenting on his appointment Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “Aakash combines his immense passion for marketing with infectious energy. Look forward to ‘Breaking The Box’ together.”

