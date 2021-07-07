Gozoop appoints Aadheeraj Krishna as Creative Director

Gozoop has appointed Aadheeraj Krishna as the Creative Director who shall also be the Head of Production. Strengthening their creative ability in the integrated marketing space, Krishna will be handling key accounts like Dell, Taj, Aceblend, GNC, Villain Perfumes, Godrej Properties, TCE Studi, U&I and many more. He will be reporting to Amyn Ghadiali, Vice President - Business and Strategy.

With over 8 years of experience in mainline advertising, Krishna has spearheaded creative solutions with strong strategies. He has worked on brands like Tiger balm, Playgard Condoms, Pregakem, Vikram Tea, Monginis, Diclowin, Labdic Relief and many more and has played a crucial role in building multiple brands from their conception. Aadheeraj had a long stint with Hats on Advertising and he’s been acknowledged for his creative instinct of writing and directing commercials which have successfully achieved the clients goals.

On his new role, Krishna said, “The gap between mainline and digital is blurring and Gozoop is at the forefront of pioneering this change. More than an agency, it is a tribe of ambitious, talented marketing professionals committed to creating path breaking campaigns and making a dent in the advertising universe. I'm excited to join the mission and contribute in championing work that makes waves and generates tangible results for our brands.”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “For an increasing number of partners, GOZOOP is their one-stop integrated solutions provider. With Adheeraj’s expertise and experience in the mainline space, we further strengthen this offering. Delighted to have him on board.”

