Garage Group ropes in Rajat Mukherjee as Principal Creative Consultant

Garage Group, a full-service and creative agency founded in 2015, has once again strengthened its creative capabilities with the appointment of Rajat Mukherjee as Principle Creative Consultant. In his new role, Rajat will oversee all markets and lead the organization's creative division for its clients.

With an impressive background, Rajat brings more than two decades of creative experience in the field of advertising and communication and is considered, one of the prominent creative leaders in the industry while having worked with agencies such as HSAd, JWT, Leo Burnett, Hakuhodo Percept, Dentsu, Mudra, R.K.Swamy BBDO to name a few. To mention a few of his leading business brands such as LG, Horlicks, Boost, Monte Carlo, Pepsi, Coke, Hero Cycle, Pizza Hut, Sony, ESPN, Star Sports, Hero Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Bikes, Honda Motors, Toshiba, Central Park, PUBG, Numero Uno, Hindware among others.

Before joining Garage Group, he served as National Creative Director for HSAd India, the primary partnering agency for the electronics giant LG, where he headed the firm's entire creative communication division for more than ten years.

Talking about his new role, Rajat Mukherjee said, “A real 360 communication is the key to the communication business today and Garage Group excels with its diversified in-house offering for the same. Thus, it becomes an exciting move for me, as this allows me to expand my wings to soar to newer heights with Garage Group and its varied application format in the field of communication.”

Speaking on the appointment, Saurabh Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Garage Group “We’re thrilled to welcome Rajat to the Garage Group family. With our expansion into creatives, digital, music and technology, Rajat is a clear fitment in the organisation. His diverse experience in industry and understanding of brand ecosystem will further lift Garage Group’s service offering in the market.”

Rajat is a graduate of the esteemed Delhi College of Art. He has received numerous significant national and international honours during his 23-year journey, which in turn adds another feather to his cap.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)