Exotel appoints Udit Agarwal as VP & Head of Global Marketing

Bengaluru-based full-stack customer engagement platform Exotel has roped in Udit Agarwal as VP and Head of Global Marketing. In his new role, Agarwal will lead strategic and tactical marketing in launching integrated customer engagement offerings in India and the emerging global markets.



Agarwal has close to two decades of leadership experience building large marketing teams, brands, and demand engines for growth. He joins Exotel from UIPath, an automation company, and has previously led marketing teams at global tech companies like SAP, Autodesk, and Adobe.



Speaking on this occasion, Exotel Chief Growth Officer Sachin Bhatia said, “As we enter our next chapter of growth, we are excited to have Udit on our leadership team and thrilled to be working with him. He brings in a wealth of experience creating winning brands and executing marketing engines at a global scale.”





“Engaging customer conversations are at the centre of building successful businesses. As more consumers get digitised, technology acts as a key enabler in unifying and humanising engagements at scale. The global CPaaS (communication platform as a service) and UCaaS (unified communication as a service) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25-35% to $200+ billion by 2027," said Udit Agarwal.

"And Exotel coming together with Ameyo (contact centre platform) and Cogno AI (conversational AI platform), is poised to disrupt the industry with the robust integrated customer engagement platform over the cloud with connected data insights for enterprises. There is a huge opportunity to help enterprises move into the next era of digital connected communications, and I am excited to be here driving this growth,” he added.

Exotel plans to hire 700 new employees this financial year as part of its hyper-growth strategy. Currently, it has over 1000 employees.

