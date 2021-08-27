Ex-Fnatic India lead Nimish Raut joins NODWIN Gaming

Esports company NODWIN Gaming has appointed Nimish Raut as the Head of Global esports Partnerships and Business Development. In his role, Raut will oversee global partnerships, business development and media rights for all NODWIN properties across the world and will report to Akshat Rathee, the Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming and will be based out of Singapore.

Nimish Raut comes in with over 15 years of experience in sports and esports experience with companies like Star Sports where he led Strategy for new sports and was previously the head of sports marketing at Red Bull India. He kickstarted his esports passion at Redbull and then joined Riot Games (Southeast Asia) for League of Legends. Over the last few years, Nimish has been actively involved in propelling the growth of esports in India as the India lead at Fnatic.

Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming said, “It’s exciting to have Nimish on board given his vast experience with key players in the industry. He has a high-spirited persona about him. I have known him for over a decade and he shares my passion for transforming esports and we have strong faith in his capabilities to build valuable partnerships for NODWIN.”

“I’m personally excited to be a part of a driving force that is NODWIN Gaming. The value that NODWIN brings to the developing world esports market is massive and I’m in line with their vision and plan of action. I am very excited of joining forces with Akshat again and bringing substantial value to the esports ecosystem”, said Nimish Raut, Global esports Partnerships & Business Development Consultant, NODWIN Gaming.

Nimish is personally driven in bringing direct interest and investment from traditional sports and entertainment industries toward the world of esports. Nimish has already secured groundbreaking partnerships for NODWIN Gaming with brands such as Gillette, OnePlus, HP, Red Bull and looks to continue the great form.

