Ex-Flipkart senior executive Sushanth Ravikumar to head marketing at Niyo

Niyo has appointed Sushanth Ravikumar, former senior executive of Flipkart, Upstox and Britannia, as its Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Last week, the company announced a strategic investment from Spring Marketing Capital, a prominent player in strategic marketing and branding initiatives.

With a strong background in e-commerce, FMCG, and Fintech, Sushanth will play a pivotal role in reinforcing Niyo’s brand position as a category leader in the travel-banking space. He will lead the overall marketing charter, overseeing key areas such as crafting the brand strategy, driving the growth charter and customer initiatives.

Sushanth has a total work experience of 17 years in marketing and sales. During his nearly seven-year tenure at Flipkart, he played a key role in driving brand and customer growth across various segments, including fashion and large appliances, through robust marketing strategies and campaigns.

He has also contributed to building platform loyalty with initiatives like Flipkart Plus and Super Coins, developed private brands and licenses, and orchestrated comprehensive marketing plans for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and other sale events. At Britannia, Sushanth led the brand and P&L for Milk Bikis. He also held positions as VP of Marketing at Upstox and Head of Brand Marketing at MPL.

Vinay Bagri, Co-founder and CEO, Niyo said, “We've been able to achieve a great growth trajectory over the past year and also build strong products for travellers. Building a strong brand and innovative marketing strategies are crucial for unlocking the next stage of growth for Niyo. Having Sushanth as a core team member, with his extensive experience and leadership in the marketing domain, will be instrumental in propelling Niyo to new heights. We are confident that his expertise will contribute immensely in our mission to scale the brand and simplify travel banking for Indians.”

Sushanth Ravikumar, Senior Vice President (SVP), Niyo, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic, new-age Fintech that is shaping the future of travel banking in India. Vinay and Virender are building products that are disrupting this segment and solving for new emerging needs of customers. I'm excited to build a strong brand with them and shape new customer behaviour that unlocks growth.”

