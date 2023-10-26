Ex-Flipkart senior executive Sushanth Ravikumar to head marketing at Niyo
Sushanth joins the digital banking fintech as Senior Vice President of Marketing
Niyo has appointed Sushanth Ravikumar, former senior executive of Flipkart, Upstox and Britannia, as its Senior Vice President of Marketing.
Last week, the company announced a strategic investment from Spring Marketing Capital, a prominent player in strategic marketing and branding initiatives.
With a strong background in e-commerce, FMCG, and Fintech, Sushanth will play a pivotal role in reinforcing Niyo’s brand position as a category leader in the travel-banking space. He will lead the overall marketing charter, overseeing key areas such as crafting the brand strategy, driving the growth charter and customer initiatives.
Sushanth has a total work experience of 17 years in marketing and sales. During his nearly seven-year tenure at Flipkart, he played a key role in driving brand and customer growth across various segments, including fashion and large appliances, through robust marketing strategies and campaigns.
He has also contributed to building platform loyalty with initiatives like Flipkart Plus and Super Coins, developed private brands and licenses, and orchestrated comprehensive marketing plans for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and other sale events. At Britannia, Sushanth led the brand and P&L for Milk Bikis. He also held positions as VP of Marketing at Upstox and Head of Brand Marketing at MPL.
Vinay Bagri, Co-founder and CEO, Niyo said, “We've been able to achieve a great growth trajectory over the past year and also build strong products for travellers. Building a strong brand and innovative marketing strategies are crucial for unlocking the next stage of growth for Niyo. Having Sushanth as a core team member, with his extensive experience and leadership in the marketing domain, will be instrumental in propelling Niyo to new heights. We are confident that his expertise will contribute immensely in our mission to scale the brand and simplify travel banking for Indians.”
Sushanth Ravikumar, Senior Vice President (SVP), Niyo, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic, new-age Fintech that is shaping the future of travel banking in India. Vinay and Virender are building products that are disrupting this segment and solving for new emerging needs of customers. I'm excited to build a strong brand with them and shape new customer behaviour that unlocks growth.”
upGrad Harappa names Avnish Datt as CBO
He previously worked for organisations like Info Edge India, Nucleus Software, Orange Business Services, Equant, Global One, and Sprint RPG India
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Harappa Education, part of upGrad has announced the appointment of Avnish Datt, as the Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective September 2023. In this crucial role, Avnish will be responsible for the overall business of the company, working alongside Shreyasi Singh. He will spearhead the consolidation and expansion of their distinctive category of Thrive Skills and leadership programs, catering to high-performing companies in India and worldwide.
Prior to this, Avnish had held key leadership roles at prominent organisations including Info Edge India, Nucleus Software, Orange Business Services, Equant, Global One, and Sprint RPG India. During his 29 years long career, Avnish led large teams in India, Asia-Pacific, Australia and Europe. He held key leadership roles like the chief revenue officer global head of sales and strategy, and general manager for the country business of large MNCs. In his last role, Avnish led the sales and customer success team of around 800 people. He has built, grown and managed teams and businesses across Asia-Pacific, Australia and Europe.
Congratulating Avinsh on the appointment, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa Education, said, "Excited, proud and totally stoked to announce that Avnish Datt is joining Harappa as our Chief Business Officer. I have learnt more from him in the last two months than almost anyone else I have worked with. With him at the helm, we, both at Harappa and at upGrad Enterprise, are more determined than ever to expand our special category of Thrive Skills and leadership programs to high-performing companies across the world. This is a big deal for us: to have someone like Avnish believe in our vision and potential, and partner with us to script the next phase of our growth.”
“Learning and development has been a lifelong passion. Harappa’s unique approach to Thrive Skills and leadership development, and the customer experience it delivers is the absolute best-on-class. Sharp and engaging online learning library, and a purposeful pedagogy makes it an outstanding choice for today’s high-growth and growth-aspirant businesses. Combine that with the momentum and might of upGrad and you have an unassailable combination. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with upGrad and Harappa, and work with Shreyasi who is really the embodiment of Harappa’s spirit. As we step into the global arena, we'll empower high-performing companies worldwide to unlock their full potential and drive excellence, one skill at a time. Together, we'll chart a new course for leadership and innovation, fueled by the power of continuous learning and growth,” concluded Avnish.
The Laughing Cow’s The Bel Group names Alamjit Singh Sekhon to lead SE Asia expansion
Sekhon has been heading Bel India for over 5 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 12:04 PM | 2 min read
The Bel Group has appointed Alamjit Singh Sekhon as General Manager - South East Asia.
The Bel Group has brands like The Laughing Cow, Kiri, Babybel, Boursin, Nurishh, Pom’Potes, GoGo squeeZ.
In his new role, Sekhon will be responsible for driving growth and spearheading the Group’s business across the entire South East Asian zone.
Prior to this appointment, Alamjit Singh Sekhon headed Bel India for over 5 years. As the first employee in India, he was responsible for establishing The Laughing Cow’s brand presence and managing its business operations in the region.
Sekhon is moving on from this position recently, following the announcement of a joint venture between Bel India and Britannia Industries, named Britannia Bel Foods. He played a vital role in establishing the joint venture between the two companies and helped seamlessly integrate Bel’s business into the new joint venture. He has a remarkable track record in the FMCG industry, with nearly two decades of experience working with industry giants like Nestle- Maggi which is a household name and Kellogg’s.
As General Manager, South East Asia, Sekhon will focus on scaling up Bel’s operations and adapting to local preferences, building on the success of the South East Asia market.
“I am eagerly looking forward to establishing and growing The Bel Group’s presence in South East Asia, with the help of our highly committed and motivated team. With a GDP of over US$10 trillion, this market is in the top five economies in the world. We would like to see Bel be recognised as an innovative player in the healthy snacking category in the region. We also aim to drive business growth significantly and sustainably by reaching new consumers and expanding Bel’s footprint across the key markets of South East Asia. Having learnt from the successful journey of Bel India, we are committed to developing the nascent cheese category and firmly establishing our presence in this dynamic region,” says Alamjit Singh Sekhon. As per his LinkedIn post, this is another exciting region for Bel and his journey.
BYJU’S appoints Pradip Kanakia as Senior Advisor; Nitin Golani gets add’l role as CFO
Incumbent CFO Ajay Goel will be returning to Vedanta
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 10:24 AM | 2 min read
BYJU’S has appointed Pradip Kanakia as the senior advisor. Nitin Golani, who is currently the President – Finance, will assume the additional responsibility of India Chief Finance Officer (CFO).
Incumbent CFO Ajay Goel will be returning to Vedanta Ltd and said, “I thank the founders and colleagues at BYJU’S for helping me assemble the FY22 audit in three months. I appreciate the support received during a short but impactful stint at BYJU’S”. He will transition after completing the formalities of the FY22 audit.
Pradip Kanakia brings vast experience from a prominent career of over 35 years and has held leadership positions at Price Waterhouse and KPMG. He has led audits for prestigious Indian and multinational companies with expertise in finance strategy, transformation, performance management, accounting, auditing, reporting, controls, compliance, and governance.
The new India CFO and President - Finance, Nitin Golani, was previously the Chief Strategy Officer at Aakash Education. He played a crucial role in Byju’s $1 billion acquisition of Aakash in 2021 and moved into an operating role at Aakash post-acquisition. Nitin, a chartered accountant, began his career at Grant Thornton Bharat and has held roles at MetLife and Accenture Strategy. Nitin will work closely with the board, founders and senior leadership on strategy development, capital planning, and financial analysis.
Founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath said, “Their experience, understanding and insights on business and finance will help us in our ongoing turnaround efforts”. They thanked Ajay Goel for his significant contributions during his tenure as CFO. “We sincerely appreciate Ajay’s efforts and accomplishments in a short period. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
Nitin Golani said he would take up the new role alongside a dedicated team. “I am committed to ensuring that BYJU’S growth is robust and sustainable. My endeavour now is to maximise shareholder value by optimising financial performance,” he added.
Pradip Kanakia said, “I look forward to working with the Founders, Advisory Council and Nitin in navigating the transformation process at the company.”
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi elevates Kapil Tammal as National Creative Director
Lalit Sakurkar and Yuvraj Gorule as Group Creative Directors
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 9:27 AM | 3 min read
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has elevated Kapil Tammal as National Creative Director; Lalit Sakurkar and Yuvraj Gorule as Group Creative Directors.
“Kapil Tammal has been a part of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi since 2011. Having previously worked with the founders Manish Bhatt and Raghu Bhat at McCann, his rare talent was brought on board by Scarecrow Communications in 2011, wherein he was given the designation of Senior Creative Director. By making award winning campaigns for brands like DNA, Emami, Quikr , &pictures , DBS Bank , Rupa Frontline to name a few, Kapil played an important role in creating a foreground for what Scarecrow would eventually set out to become. Tammal was also Executive Creative Director at DDB Mudra Group for a brief period from 2016 to 2018 where he worked on brands like Johnson & Jhonson, Stayfree, Kwality Wall’s and Clean and Clear. Being one of Scarecrow’s original believers, he returned to Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as Executive Creative Director and Creative Head in 2018. Ever since then, he has been a driving creative force in the agency, his mastery over his ‘craft’ has made him a mentor and idol to several Scarecrows,” the agency stated in a press release.
Apart from also being one of the oldest members of Scarecrow, Lalit Sakurkar is what one may call a dreamer, starting off as an office boy to becoming Economic Times Hot Young Creatives, 2014, Lalit paved his way into becoming an Art Director at the agency in 2011. He left the agency for a brief period in 2016 to join DDB Mudra Group as Group Head where he worked on brands like Stayfree, McDonalds, Kwality Walls. He rejoined Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as Group Head in 2018. Also being a firm believer in this dream called Scarecrow and its love for ads, craft and everything in between, under his guidance the agency went on to win several awards including Adfest, Abby, Kyoorius In Book and Spike Awards. At Scarecrow M&C Saatchi he led the creative team on several brands including Ugro, Reliance Jewels, Wagh Bakri, &Pictures, Zee Khana Khazana and Adani Total.
Yuvraj Gorule is another such believer in the idea of creativity and craft, his career itself is a reflection of that, having been a part of the agency for more than a decade,Yuvraj has seen the Scarecrow stand its ground and spread its wings. Starting off as a studio artist, his eye for art direction led to the discovery of his talent and him becoming an art director at the agency. Since then, there’s been no looking back, Yuvraj has won several awards and accolades, the most notable being the Young Gun Award by E4M Indian Content Marketing Awards along with the Abby One Show and Kyoorius awards. He was also featured in AD AGE - #Recap2018. He calls himself a farmer at heart and was a part of the creative team involved in growing a series of campaigns on Jewels of India by Reliance Jewels.
Speaking of ongoing developments, Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Manish Bhatt says, “Culture is never constant; it keeps evolving. Together the three shall hold the responsibility of leading the agency forward by preserving the culture that it's built on while also creating and curating new means of creativity and craft in the field of advertising.”
NxtDigital appoints Sooraj Keswani as its Chief Customer Experience Officer
As an extension of his role, Keswani will also manage the branding and marketing functions
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 6:04 PM | 1 min read
NxtDigital, the digital media division of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), has appointed Sooraj Keswani as its Chief Customer Experience Officer.
With over three decades of experience in media, retail, marketing and enterprise consulting across leading companies like The Indian Express Newspapers, Madison, Concept Communication, Hansa Cequity and Mirum India, Sooraj will lead the organisation’s initiatives in enhancing customer experience across all product portfolios. He will work with the group’s large pan-India franchisee base to develop and deliver products customised to hyperlocal preferences. As an extension of his role, Sooraj will also manage the branding and marketing functions, stated a press release.
Commenting on this appointment, Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director at HGS and Head of the media group said “We are delighted to welcome Sooraj Keswani to HGS and the NXT Media Group. His diverse experience across media, communications, technology-led marketing and building customer experience aligns perfectly with our company's digital vision for the future. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead with him at the helm driving delightful experiences for our customers.”
Keswani said “The Hinduja Group is known for its integrity and customer focus. NXT Media Group has aggressive growth plans across its business verticals and I am very excited to join them in this journey to scale customer experience and brands to the next level.”
Dentsu veteran Fumio Oshima named Group Chairman of Rediffusion
The Rediffusion Board met in Tokyo and unanimously approved the appointment of Oshima
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 11:52 AM | 2 min read
Fumio Oshima, a Dentsu veteran, who headed global operations at Dentsu Inc in the mid to late 1990s and early 2000s as Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, and was Director on the Global Board of Publicis for over a decade was named Group Chairman of Rediffusion today. The Rediffusion Board met in Tokyo and unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Oshima.
A management graduate from the US, Mr. Oshima joined Dentsu Inc in 1965 in Tokyo. He went onto handle a large number of prestigious Japanese and non-Japanese clients over the years including Nestle, Coca Cola and Phillip Morris. He spent nearly a decade based out of Düsseldorf, Germany in the mid 80s developing Dentsu’s business in Europe. Mr. Oshima was responsible in launching Dentsu in India in 2003. He is also credited for building Dentsu’s towering presence in China.
“Oshima sama is a true global advertising leader. He has championed many global brands and conquered many global geographies over the years. Having him as Group Chairman of Rediffusion is an honour and privilege for us,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman & MD of Rediffusion.
“I am humbled to be invited back to be associated with Rediffusion after nearly two decades - I served on the Board of the agency for many years. Rediffusion is one of India’s best known agencies and I have known both Diwan Arun Nanda and Dr. Sandeep Goyal for nearly 30 years now and have closely followed the success of both Rediffusion and Everest,” commented Mr. Oshima.
Rediffusion was a joint venture company till 2018 when Dentsu and Young & Rubicam both owned 20% equity in the agency. In 2021, the company was 100% acquired by Tanya & Sandeep Goyal’s Mogaé Group.
“Mr. Oshima’s sage advice in expanding Rediffusion will be invaluable. His stature and outreach is unparalleled amongst global advertising leaders. Oshima sama will mentor our agencies to greater growth,” adds Tanya Goyal, Executive Director.
Rediffusion Group has nearly 350 employees. The group includes ad agencies Rediffusion, Everest, Next by Rediffusion, Ladyfinger, Rediffusion Studios, Rediffusion AI Design, Rediffusion SmartMedia and is home to The Bharat Lab, Red Lab and ICYMI - its strategy and consumer insights initiatives. The group has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai.
