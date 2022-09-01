Digitas India names Mohammedullah Shaikh as Sr VP & Head - Tech; Richa Chugh is VP – Media

Digitas India has appointed Mohammedullah Shaikh, aka Shariq, as Senior Vice President & Head – Tech Services.

Richa Chugh will be taking over as Vice President – Media. The duo will report to Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India.



Mohammedullah (Shariq) comes with an experience of 22+ years in Technology Consulting and Governance. He will lead all Technology Services mandates at the agency and will work closely with Sonia Khurana (COO) and Roopesh Pujari (CTO, Publicis Groupe) to bring in the best technology service offering for the clients.



Chugh has over 11 years of experience across various digital media, ranging from creative, to social media, tech, and media planning. She joins Digitas India from Motivator, where she was Digital Head - West region.



Welcoming Shariq and Richa to the agency, Sonia commented: “Given our focus on delivering remarkable digital experiences, Richa, with her rich background in media and Shariq, with his varied experience in technology bring valuable inputs to the team. It's also their new, interesting perspectives that are going to be instrumental in further supporting Digitas' continued performance and execution of our growth plans. We're thrilled to have them on board.”



Sharing his views on joining Digitas India, Shariq said: "I'm truly excited to join the talented team at Digitas India and work closely with the leadership. Digitas is already delivering large-scale, enterprise-level solutions for clients in customer experience, commerce, and marketing operations. With its tech-agnostic approach and strong technology services portfolio, I believe it’s the right time to be a part of this experienced team. My goal is to ensure that we develop and execute our long-term strategy in a way that best serves our customers and employees."



On joining Digitas India, Richa said: “Unlike TV and offline media, the interplay between creative, tech, SEO, and media planning forms a curious ecosystem and plays a pivotal role in efficient, effective, and holistic brand growth. The leadership at Digitas India understands this very well, and facilitates a complementary partnership between these verticals, which drove me to join them.”

