Devaiah Bopanna, the man behind several raging viral ad campaigns, including CRED ‘Great for Good’ and Disney+ Hotstar ‘#SiwaaySRK’, is soon going to step out from All Things Small, a media company he co-founded, to join Tanmay Bhat for an unnamed start-up in the cryptocurrency space.

As per industry sources, Bopanna, who wrote these viral ads with former AIB members, including Bhat, Vishal Dayama, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi, might be taking a break from writing ads to completely focus on creating a unique proposition in the budding crypto space in India.

Bopanna is a seasoned ad-man who started his career in 2008 as a copywriter with Ogilvy and Mather. Following this, he worked with Mudra Communications, Creativeland Asia, and Lowe Lintas before joining AIB as head writer in 2015. He co-founded All Things Small with Sidin Vadukut, Supriya Nair, Gaurav Vaz, and Sunil Doshi in 2019.

