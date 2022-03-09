Byju's appoints Prathyusha Agarwal as Chief Business Officer - Early Learn

Byju's has announced the appointment of Prathyusha Agarwal as Chief Business Officer to lead the Early Learn Business vertical.

Agarwal’s appointment comes at a time when the firm is gearing up to take these multiple offerings as a holistic learning proposition for Early Learners in the fast growing Indian market. In this role, she will focus on charting the Early Learn portfolio strategy, define, design and deliver the holistic learning consumer offering and drive top-line growth for the Early Learn Business. The Early Learn vertical aims to offer personalized and interactive learning programs across digital, physical and live classes for kids aged between 4–8 years.

On the leadership appointment, Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S said, “We are delighted to have Prathyusha onboard with us to lead the Early Learn Business at Byju's. She has worked with notable brands for over 20 years and holds a wide experience across businesses and sectors. We look forward to working with her to strengthen our business further as well as support her to achieve her vision for Byju's.”

Sharing her thoughts, Agarwal said, “Early Learning is the most formative experience with potential to shape us into learners for life equipped to take on the ever-transforming world. I am super excited to be joining BYJU'S and working with the team who are passionate about creating an equal learning ecosystem in the country. Within a short period, Byju's has revolutionized the education landscape in India and I look forward to furthering the vision of putting early learners at the core of this journey.”

Before joining Byju's, Agarwal was Chief Consumer and Data Officer at ZEE, where she led the business transformation initiatives and the brand growth mandate across TV and OTT verticals.

