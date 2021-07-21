Birla Carbon appoints Madhavi Kanumoory as Chief Digital & Information Officer

Birla Carbon has appointed Madhavi Kanumoory as Chief Digital & Information Officer.

In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s digital and information technology. Kanumoory will report to John Loudermilk, Chief Operating Officer, joining the company’s Senior Management Team and will be based at the Birla Carbon office in Mumbai.

“In a world where rapidly evolving digital tools and data analytics present fantastic opportunities, we are excited to welcome Madhavi to our leadership team,” stated John Loudermilk. “She brings a wealth of experience leading digital transformation and leveraging information systems to create value.”

Before joining Birla Carbon, Kanumoory served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Healthcare Global Enterprise based in Bangalore, India. Prior to this, she held various leadership roles at General Electric Company, Bell Helicopter and Zeon Chemicals in the United States and India.

Kanumoory holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree, specializing in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysore, India.

