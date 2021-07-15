Bandhan Bank appoints Kamal Batra as Head – Assets

In his last role, Batra was Executive Vice President and Head, Business Banking and Secured Assets at IndusInd Bank

Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Kamal Batra as Executive President and Head – Assets.

“The Bank's 'Vision 2025' envisages a well-diversified and high-quality asset portfolio, strategically spread across secured and unsecured advances. This appointment is aimed at providing the necessary leadership direction and support towards the same. The four pillars of the bank's asset base would comprise Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (erstwhile known as microbanking), Housing Finance, Commercial Banking and other Retail Assets,” the bank said.

Batra will assume the responsibility for growing the Bank’s Commercial Banking (comprising SME lending and NBFC lending) business and Retail Assets (comprising Gold Loans, Personal Loans, Auto Loans, among others) portfolios.

The growth of these verticals will help the Bank capitalise on its liabilities franchise and cater to the needs of all Indians through an entire suite of offerings spanning deposits, business and retail loans, and third party products such as mutual funds and insurance, across physical and digital banking.

A veteran of the financial services sector with over 25 years of experience, Batra, in his last role, was Executive Vice President and Head, Business Banking and Secured Assets at IndusInd Bank. His responsibilities included establishing the SME Lending Business and scaling up other businesses, including Loan Against Property, unsecured Business Loans, Channel Finance, Warehouse Finance, Gold Loans, Agriculture Loans and Loans Against Card Receivables. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Kamal has also previously worked with Indiabulls Group, ABN AMRO and Standard Chartered Bank.

"I am pleased to welcome Kamal to Bandhan Bank and wish him the best for his new role. Commercial Banking and other Retail Assets are key pillars of growth for the Bank and I hope Kamal's leadership will enable the creation of a diversified and high-quality assets franchise", said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank.

Batra will be based out of the Bank's headquarters in Kolkata and will report to the MD & CEO.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)