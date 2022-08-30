AVOW appoints Sandeep Negi as Associate Director of Sales, India

Prior to AVOW, Negi has worked with media companies like Times Group, Disney-Star, and 9X Media

AVOW, the mobile OEM user acquisition specialist, has appointed Sandeep Negi as Associate Director of Sales, India. Negi will lead all of AVOW’s business development initiatives in the country as part of the company’s domestic expansion plans while positioning AVOW as a household name in the mobile OEM marketing ecosystem in the region.

Negi joins AVOW with 10+ years of experience cutting across the agency, mobile, and online advertising arenas, with an extensive focus on international business development and global growth strategies. Prior to AVOW, he has had successful stints across some of India’s leading media companies, including Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Star TV Network (now part of Disney), and 9X Media Pvt. Ltd.

Ashwin Shekhar, Co-Founder, AVOW commenting on the appointment says, “We are pleased to have Sandeep on board in the senior management team. AVOW is on a hyper-growth path in the mobile OEM marketing space.”

On his new role at AVOW, Negi says, “AVOW’s one-stop solution for mobile OEM aggregation is steadily growing its presence in the mobile app ecosystem in India. Strengthening the company’s status as the most viable and lucrative advertising alternative to traditional play stores will be on top of my agenda.”

He will operate out of AVOW’s branch office in Bengaluru.

