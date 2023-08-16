Audrey Kuah named CEO-Asia Pacific at Wunderman Thompson

Audrey Kuah has been appointed as the new CEO-Asia Pacific at Wunderman Thompson, as per media reports.
Kuah joins from OCBC Bank with over two decades of experience in marketing.
She was earlier with Dentsu.
Kuah will report to Wunderman Thompson Global CEO Mel Edwards. She will be leading creative and strategic growth of the business across the APAC region.
She starts her role in September, taking over from Global President & EMEA CEO Ewen Sturgeon.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prasant Kar joins Monster Energy as Marketing Director, India
Previously he was with DIAGEO India for 7 years, last serving as its General Manager for Brand Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Prasant Kar has joined beverage brand Monster Energy as its Marketing Director for its India team. He shared the news on LinkedIn: "An exciting journey begins as I join the super energetic Monster Energy India team. Jumping onboard to hopefully unleash the Monster in an ever-growing Energy drinks segment in India and further taking the brand ahead, riding on its futuristic growth Pillars."
The senior marketing professional specialises in Category/ Product Management across Alcobev, FMCG and Consumer Durables.
Previously he was with DIAGEO India for 7 years, last serving as its General Manager for Brand Marketing.
Kar has also worked with Reckitt, Relaxo Footwear and LG Electronics.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Akshat Raizada is National Agency Head - JioCinema (Digital Ventures)
Raizada was previously with GroupM
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
GroupM's Akshat Raizada has joined JioCinema as the National Agency Head - JioCinema (Digital Ventures), as per media reports.
Raizada was with GroupM as the media buying agency’s National Lead - Digital Trading & Investments.
He is a business and revenue professional specialising in online and digital advertising skilled in maximising revenue and giving strategic direction to his divisions, according to his LinkedIn profile. "I'm responsible for scaling up the business to realize the true potential of the digital business," he wrote.
He has previously worked with Vertoz, Intellvisions Software Limited, Media.net, and Godrej Infotech.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO
Vilcassim was previously associated with Bacardi for six years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 9:51 AM | 1 min read
The former Marketing Director of Bacardi, Zeenah Vilcassim, will be taking over as the Chief Executive Officer of Zomato’s experience arm- Zomato Live Entertainment. She confirmed the news to exchange4media.
Vilcassim joined Bacardi six years ago as the Global Brand Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, and moved to India in April 2021 to be the Marketing Director of Bacardi India.
At Bacardi, she led flagship properties like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, and Casa BACARDÍ Halloween.
Vilcassim’s career began as an economist in 2009. Later, she moved on to Management Consultant role at Ernst and Young.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vishal Kaul elevated to Associate Director Marketing at Disney Star
He will head marketing for Pro Kabaddi League (Mashal Sports)
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Vishal Kaul has been promoted to a new role at Disney Star, where he will now be Associate Director of Marketing and Head of Marketing for Pro Kabaddi League (Mashal Sports).
Kaul announced the development on LinkedIn: "I'm delighted to share that I have been elevated to Associate Director Marketing at Disney Star I will be Head of Marketing at Pro Kabaddi League( Mashal Sports). My heartfelt gratitude to everyone for unwavering support & encouragement. Looking forward to start of an exciting journey at Mashal Sports in landmark 10th edition."
Kaul has been associated with Disney Star for close to 8 years. In his previous role at the organisation, he was Senior Manager of Marketing at Star Sports.
He has previously worked for Times Now, Ogilvy & Mather, Percept/H Pvt. Ltd and Axii Studioworx.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Suryadeep Basiya joins Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Gujarati category
Prior to this, Basiya was Co-Founder and CEO at OhoGujarati
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Suryadeep Basiya has joined Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Gujarati category. He shared his new job update on LinkedIn. Prior to this, Basiya was the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OhoGujarati.
Basiya is a business-oriented creative professional with 10+ years of experience across verticals in the Media & Entertainment industry.
As per reports, he will report to Arpit Mankar, Head of the Non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment.
Previously, he has worked with CineMan Productions, The Travelling Circus and Zibanka Media Services among other organisations.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bobby Pawar steps down as Chairman & CCO of Havas India
Pawar has decided to move away from advertising; Havas Worldwide to be led by Anupama Ramaswamy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CCO of Havas India, has decided to step down from his role. He joined the network in November 2018.
Bobby has been a part of the advertising industry for over three decades.
Following this, Bobby has decided to move away from advertising. He will, however, be a part of Havas India officially till September 2023 and will continue to consult on Havas’ clients and projects as and when necessary.
“There are some who will think there is some hanky-panky to my stepping away. I understand the appeal of it. It certainly makes for more interesting gossip sessions. The truth is, sometimes life leads you to a crossroad. Or, in my case, it is death. Over the last year, I lost way too many people I love, way too early. All of them had their ‘one day I will do this or that’. This made me realise that I had to find what I would love to do that ‘one day’ and do it right now. Yeah, it is hard to walk away from what I have loved for thirty-one years. But I have always chosen to do the hard thing. Like, take on the challenges of changing the course of the agencies I have helmed. Now it’s time to do that with my own life. What is certain though, is that writing will be a huge part of whatever I dive into next. I am nothing if not a storyteller, a craftsman who chisels prose with a pen,” said Bobby.
Looking back at his time at Havas India, Bobby said, “The concept of Havas Village is what excited me the most. Moreover, both Rana and I were entrusted with the freedom to build and run Havas India from ground up, like entrepreneurs. Something I had not experienced before. It takes two to tango, and with a friend like Rana, who really is more of family than a friend, it was easy. And today, I can proudly say that we have built a brand-led, digital-first ecosystem, the results of which are here for all to see. Havas India has undergone an unprecedented transformation and has seen exponential growth over the last 5 years. We have made our place in the big league, and we are here to stay. I am grateful to Yannick Bollore for his faith in us, to our teams across all the companies of Havas India for giving their all to the mission, and Rana, you know how I feel about you.”
Speaking on Bobby’s departure, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “Ours is truly a Yin and Yang partnership. Especially when you know your creative half for nearly three decades, it becomes a seamless, productive, and truly memorable journey. Bobby helped me rebuild Havas’ presence in India, and with his creative prowess and reputation, he completely overhauled the Creative vertical of the network. With his trademark humor and quirks, Bobby made Havas India more than just a place to work. Some goodbyes are bittersweet because while I will not see him around at work, he will continue to be an inextricable part of my life. I wish him all the very best for this new chapter of his life.”
Rana further elaborates the structure of Havas Creative & Health Network India with immediate effect following Bobby’s exit. Havas Worldwide will be in the hands of Anupama (Anu) Ramaswamy who joined Havas Worldwide India as Chief Creative Officer last year. Along with Tarun Jha, CEO and Anirban Mozumdar, CSO they will oversee all three Havas Worldwide India offices and client relationships.
“The other agencies in the Creative & Health network and their respective creative leads, namely - Havas Life Sorento (Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer), Havas CX India (Ashu Mhatre, Executive Creative Director), Havas People (Arindam Sengupta, Managing Director), Conran Design Mumbai (Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design), Shobiz (Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Officer), Think Design (Arun Chauhan, Design Director) along with their CEOs – will continue to work closely across the Village (and Havas Media Network India) and report into me,” said Rana.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pinkvilla appoints Ashish Naik as Vice President - Revenue
He will lead the sales team
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:53 PM | 2 min read
Pinkvilla, a lifestyle and entertainment media hub, has announced the appointment of Ashish Naik as the new Vice President of Revenue. In his new role, Ashish will be responsible for driving revenue strategies, fostering strategic partnerships, and Pinkvilla's market presence
Ashish Naik brings with him an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the advertising sales domain. He has held leadership roles with some of the industry's most prestigious brands, including Times of India, Economic Times, MSN, NDTV, News18, OLX and iCubesWire. His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams makes him a valuable addition to the Pinkvilla family, read a press release.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ashish Naik to Pinkvilla as our new Vice President of Revenue. His remarkable achievements and leadership experience in the advertising sales industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our sales team," said Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in the lifestyle and entertainment media space, Ashish's insights will be instrumental in realizing our business growth aspirations."
"I am excited to join Pinkvilla, a platform known for its exceptional content and audience engagement," said Ashish Naik. "I look forward to working closely with the talented sales team and contributing to the company's growth trajectory."
Ashish Naik's appointment as Vice President of Revenue at Pinkvilla comes at a strategic juncture, as the platform gears up for a transformative year ahead. Pinkvilla launched its new brand positioning: "Look No Further” earlier this year. This positioning emphasizes Pinkvilla's commitment to being the go-to source for the latest trends, insights, and updates across fashion, beauty, entertainment and much more. The "Look No Further" mantra aligns perfectly with Pinkvilla's focus on providing unparalleled content and experiences to its audience. As Pinkvilla propels itself toward a new era of expansion, Ashish Naik's expertise will undoubtedly fuel the realization of these growth ambitions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube