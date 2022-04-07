AppTweak elevates Karan Lakhwani as Head of India

Lakhwani joined AppTweak in April 2020 as Head of Business Development

Updated: Apr 7, 2022 6:03 PM  | 1 min read
Karan Lakhwani

AppTweak, the App Store Optimization (ASO) platform driven by data science, has elevated Karan Lakhwani as Head of India.

In this role, Lakhwani leads AppTweak's expansion efforts in the Indian region. The company's top clients include Practo, ixigo, Games 24x7, and EA Games among others.

AppTweak helps app developers and marketers to improve their app store visibility and increase their organic downloads.

He joined AppTweak as Head of Business Development in April 2020. Prior to AppTweak, he worked with LinkedIn as a Sales Manager.

In a career spanning over a decade, Karan has also worked in organisations like Practo, Madison, AOL, and Milaap.

