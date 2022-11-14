Ankit Kapoor quits as Head of Category Marketing - Chocolates & Confectionary, Nestle

Kapoor departs after being with the company for six years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 14, 2022 9:10 AM  | 1 min read
Ankit Kapoor

Ankit Kapoor, the category marketing head for chocolates and confectionery, has moved on.

Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Kapoor said, “After over six years at Nestle, I have decided to move on and now look forward to my next challenge. The journey has been incredible, spanning across multiple countries and brands along with some truly joyful moments.”

In the past, Kapoor has worked with SC Johnson, ITC, and Dabur.

 

