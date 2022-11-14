Ankit Kapoor quits as Head of Category Marketing - Chocolates & Confectionary, Nestle

Kapoor departs after being with the company for six years

Ankit Kapoor, the category marketing head for chocolates and confectionery, has moved on.

Kapoor departs after being with the company for six years.

Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Kapoor said, “After over six years at Nestle, I have decided to move on and now look forward to my next challenge. The journey has been incredible, spanning across multiple countries and brands along with some truly joyful moments.”

In the past, Kapoor has worked with SC Johnson, ITC, and Dabur.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)