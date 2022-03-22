Anita Dewan moves to Rich Products as VP-Marketing

Dewan was earlier Regional Category Manager at Ferrero

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 22, 2022 4:51 PM  | 1 min read
Anita Dewan, former Regional Category Manager at Ferrero,  has moved on to Rich Products as VP-Marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Ferrero, Dewan was taking care of the Kinder Brands & Experimental Marketing.

Her new position as the VP-Marketing will require her to spearhead all marketing functions at Rich Products. 

Dewan is a seasoned marketer with over 25 years of experience across categories like personal care, foods, beverages & financial services. She has also actively established global brands in India as well as built local brands.

