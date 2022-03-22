Anita Dewan moves to Rich Products as VP-Marketing

Anita Dewan, former Regional Category Manager at Ferrero, has moved on to Rich Products as VP-Marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile. At Ferrero, Dewan was taking care of the Kinder Brands & Experimental Marketing.

Her new position as the VP-Marketing will require her to spearhead all marketing functions at Rich Products.

Dewan is a seasoned marketer with over 25 years of experience across categories like personal care, foods, beverages & financial services. She has also actively established global brands in India as well as built local brands.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)