Ferrero Rocher wishes everyone a 'Precious, Golden Diwali'

The campaign brings to life, the celebration of the festival of lights with a golden experience for its consumers through digital and on-ground activations

Diwali is the brightest and the most-cherished festival. It is that special time of the year when friends and families gather together, perform traditions, exchange precious gifts, and celebrate new beginnings. From lights, decorating the house, the festival brings happiness and cheer to everyone’s life as it is about enjoying those precious golden moments with your loved ones.

Ferrero Rocher has launched #PreciousGoldenDiwali campaign. The campaign brings to life, the celebration of the festival of lights with a golden experience for its consumers through digital and on-ground activations. The campaign builds on the idea of celebrating Diwali with your precious ones and creating golden memories.

With the strategy to engage with the consumers across platforms, Ferrero Rocher will create a unique brand experience via in-store visibility, consumer activations, digital, and social media engagement. To enhance the consumer experience this Diwali, the brand has also introduced special, festive ready to gift, 24-piece packs. Thus, further reinforcing the premium-ness of Ferrero Rocher.

Speaking about the campaign, Ferrero Rocher spokesperson said, “Ferrero Rocher is one of the most gifted brands during key festivals like Diwali. It is a precious golden gift that emphasizes on enjoying life’s pleasures with your loved ones, more so during big festivals like Diwali. Our campaign #PreciousGoldenDiwali aims to make Diwali precious by celebrating it with love and togetherness and a box of Ferrero Rocher. It is based on the spirit of thoughtful gifting during the auspicious occasion of Diwali. At Ferrero, creating unique and memorable consumer experiences is what we strive for. Our efforts this year too, is to inspire consumers through various initiatives during Diwali, providing them with a premium golden experience.”

Additionally, consumers can view Ferrero Rocher’s golden Diwali TVC on YouTube and social media. The TVC communicates how Ferrero Rocher is created with perfection to offer a multisensorial taste experience and inspires to create special moments with your family during key festivals like Diwali. It reaffirms that spending time with the people you love is the most important thing to you.