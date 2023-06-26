Amit Midha joins PayTm as AVP of Marketing

Zee Media has appointed Pranay Upadhyaya as Senior Anchor for Zee News. He will be based out of the Noida office.

“Pranay is a highly esteemed journalist within the Indian mediascape, with a remarkable career spanning over 20 years. Throughout his extensive experience, he has demonstrated expertise in various domains, ranging from - live news anchoring, daily national newspapers, web portals, as well as covering defence and environmental issues across 40 countries. Pranay possesses a remarkable aptitude for handling formatted programs and possesses the ability to create content that resonates with the general public. In addition to his notable contributions to the news industry, Pranay has received accolades for his exceptional reporting from war and conflict zones, as well as disaster-stricken areas both in India and abroad,” the company said in an internal communication.

In his previous stints, Pranay has worked with ABP News, Network 18, News 24, Dainik Jagran, Naidunia News and Network Pvt.Ltd.

In this role, he will be reporting to Editor - Zee News.