Aditi Anand joins L'Oréal Professionnel as Head of Marketing

Former Coca-Cola Head of Creative Strategy Aditi Anand has joined French beauty care brand L'Oréal Professionnel as its head of marketing. She made the announcement through a LinkedIn post.



Anand was with Coca-Cola for over a year. She was handling consumer strategy for the brand.



Prior to Coca-Cola, she was with HMD Global. In her previous stints, Anand was associated with firms like Micromax, Flipkart Internet and Airtel.

