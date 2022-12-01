Aditi Anand joins L'Oréal Professionnel as Head of Marketing

Anand was formerly with Coca-Cola as Head of Creative Strategy

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Dec 1, 2022 11:16 AM  | 1 min read
aditi anand

Former Coca-Cola Head of Creative Strategy Aditi Anand has joined French beauty care brand L'Oréal Professionnel as its head of marketing. She made the announcement through a LinkedIn post.

Anand was with Coca-Cola for over a year. She was handling consumer strategy for the brand.

Prior to Coca-Cola, she was with HMD Global. In her previous stints, Anand was associated with firms like Micromax, Flipkart Internet and Airtel.

