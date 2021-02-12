SDMC invites bids for advertising tenders to recover lost revenue

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has allotted media rights and invited bidding for inventories in various media formats. The objective of the municipal corporation is to make up for the lost revenue that was generated due to the COVID lockdown last year. The e-tenders have been put forth by SDMC’s website and will be available for bidding till 23rd February 2021. After which, the technical bidding will begin on 24th February 2021.

The first tender for advertising rights will be for media sites like building wraps/wall wraps and LED screens on the appearance of a multi-level puzzle parking. These media sites will be placed in the central market of Lajpat Nagar. The tender rights will be for a span of 5 years, offering advertisers 3000 sq. ft of static media display sites which can be further extendable to 14000 sq. ft and 50 sq. meter for LED display media sites. The municipal corporation has allotted Rs 21,37,500 minimum net worth for the media sites.

The second tender for advertising media rights will be allotted through clusters containing unipole sites/ individual unipole sites on a monthly license fee basis. These media sites will be allotted for a 3-year duration with extendable clauses for up to 2 years subject to satisfactory performance.

The third tender is packaged to give away advertising rights on subways under SDMC jurisdiction. This tender will also be given on a monthly license fee basis for 3 years’ contract along with 2 years’ extendable clause.

The corporation has authorized 18 Sq. meters LED/Digital Media for 3 + 2 years’ duration.

There are a total of 8 sets of media sites available for individual media as well as clusters offering a standard static display site. SDMC has also launched a tender to allow advertising through digital media/LED screens in various heavy footfall markets such as Tilak Nagar Market, Kalkaji Market, Jasola District Centre, Dwarka Market sector 04, 07, 10, 11 & 12, and a few others.

As there are close to 30 media sites and individual sites located in the SDMC jurisdiction. The corporation will permit approximately 25% of unipoles to increase height from 18 meters to 30 meters in a cluster located on roads having roadway of more than 100 feet.

