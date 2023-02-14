ZMCL posts revenue of Rs 172.5 crore in Q3FY23
The network's advertising revenue was Rs 160.18 crore, 30.9% lower than Q3FY22
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has reported a 29.5% decrease in operating revenue at Rs 171.20 crore in Q3FY23, compared to Rs 242.8 crore the previous year in the same quarter. The network's total revenue was Rs 172.5 crore, compared to Rs 243.8 crore in Q3FY22.
The network's advertising revenue was Rs 160.18 crore, a 30.9% decrease from Rs 231.71 crore in Q3FY22. Similarly, the company's subscription revenue fell 3.0% to Rs 9.4 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to Rs 9.6 crore in Q3 FY22.
Total network expenses increased 6.8% to Rs 165.87 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to Rs 155.31 crore in Q3 FY22. When compared to the same period last year, operating costs increased by 1.7% to Rs 35.64 crore. Employee benefits costs increased by 22.2% to Rs 67.20 crore. Meanwhile, the company's marketing, distribution, and business promotion expenses fell by 33.3% to Rs 17.97 crore in Q3FY22, from Rs 26.94 crore.
In the BSE filing, ZMCL said that Zee News became the number 1 Hindi News Channel on YouTube with 361+ million video views. Also network’s other regional channels and properties continued to perform strongly, engaging the respective target audience with relevant content. It's Digital portfolio with its 17 brands in 11 languages, had 3.5 billion pageviews in Q3FY23 and MAU count of 311 Mn in Q3FY23.
The network also shared that ZMCL had stepped out of the BARC rating system with a resolve to oppose the inclusion of the landing page views in the total viewership numbers. “ZMCL believes that the impact of such landing pages/channels should not be considered since these channels / services are obtained on commercial terms. The network kept the advertisers’ faith by innovative product and brand placement,” read the official document.
Zee Media has a bouquet of 14 TV news channels comprising 1 Global, 4 National and 9 Regional language channels, together with 4 digital-only channels and 17 digital brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEEL posts consolidated revenue of Rs 2111 crore in Q3 FY23
Company’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 7:08 PM | 2 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a marginal decline of 0.7% in revenue at Rs 2111.2 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 against Rs 2112.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The network’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore against Rs 1260.8 crore. Domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis.
The company in BSE filing said that the ad revenue year-on-year growth was impacted due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
Company’s subscription revenue was up 11.2% to Rs 894.4 crore in Q3 FY23 against Rs 790.15crore in Q3FY22, aided by underlying organic growth in Zee5, Zee Music and by recognition of subscription revenue from Siti network, the company said in the statement.
Other sales and services revenue of the company was up 148% aided by higher syndication revenue. Theatrical performance continues to be soft, read the financial statements.
The company’s programming and technology cost increased year-on-year due to higher content cost in movies and linear, and continued investment in Zee5. The operational cost up by 11.54% to Rs 1134.37 crore against Rs 1016.98 in the same quarter previous year.
The profit after tax (PAT) of the network declined by 91.9% to Rs 24.3 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 298.7 crore in Q3 FY22. ZEEL’s
Q3 FY23 EBITDA down by 29.5% (YOY) impacted by slower growth in revenue and elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DD Free Dish DTH MPEG-2 slots: No change in GEC reserve price, starts at Rs 15 crore
The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023 onwards.
The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
Categorization of TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genres/language of channel for the allotment period will be as below:
BUCKET A+: GEC (Hindi) Channels
BUCKET A: a. Movie (Hindi) Channels
- Teleshopping channels (All languages)
BUCKET B: a. Music (Hindi) Channels,
- Sports (Hindi) Channels,
- All channels of Bhojpuri language
BUCKET C: News & Current Affairs (Hindi) channels
BUCKET D. a. All other remaining Genre of Hindi
- Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush
- All Genres of Marathi, Punjabi & Urdu channels
- News & Current Affairs (English) Channels
Bucket RI *This bucket is for all channels in Languages not covered above.
The prices:
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of | & B can also participate in e-auction.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shobhna Yadav to stay back at ABP News
Yadav has been the primetime face of the channel for a long time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
A few weeks back e4m and s4m reported that ABP’s senior anchor and prime-time face of the channel Shobhna Yadav has quit. The story was correct at that time we reported it and Yadav had indeed resigned as she wanted redressal of some issues. However, over the last two weeks, the top brass of ABP News Network sat down with her and they reached a joint decision for Yadav to stay back at ABP News Network.
Soon after the news was out, as per reliable sources, ABP’s CEO Avinash Pandey and Kavita Dasan, Chief People Officer at ABP News had a long meeting with Yadav, post which she dedicated to staying back at the network.
Speculations of her staying back also gained buzz when she was spotted at the wedding of Sant Prasad Rai, who is the Managing Editor of ABP News
Over the past few months, News TV has witnessed a number of people's movements, especially of the senior journalists and anchors and when Yadav’s name came up it created quite a stir in media circles as she has been the face of the channel for a long time.
As per media observers, by retaining Yadav ABP has ensured that it does not let the talent it has groomed leave the home turf without going the extra mile to retain them back.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRP manipulation: Court takes cognizance of CBI charge sheet against Sunil Lulla
The charge sheet said that data manipulation was more likely to have taken place at the Mumbai office at the behest of the former BARC CEO Lulla
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 9:37 AM | 2 min read
A special court in Lucknow has reportedly taken cognizance of the CBI charge sheet against ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in the case of viewership manipulation. According to the allegations, Lulla was party to the manipulations that brought down India Today's viewership ranking from 2 to 3.
According to the charge sheet, Lulla gave orders to bring down the rankings, terming it a "business decision."
Based on the charge sheet, the court contended that the manipulation of TRP data can be done at two levels -- one at the household level through broadcasters or by the BARC officials themselves at the Mumbai office by manipulating the servers.
It said that the probe agency couldn't detect any manipulation at the household level by TV channels. So it has zeroed in on the second possibility of manipulation by BARC officials at the Mumbai office, where the data might have been tinkered with at the instructions of the BARC CEO.
“The oral statements and the documents annexed with the final report have established and raised reasonable doubt that there is manipulation in the data of BARC at the Mumbai office before releasing of the data. There is documentary evidence on record which states that there were instructions from Lulla to the subordinates of measurement science to explore changes in the data of India Today on April 29, 2020,” the court noted.
The court noted these observations while levelling charges against Lulla under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (both related to forgery), and 477-A (falsification of accounts).
The CBI said in its charge sheet: "BARC collects data from a sample of households across the country using specially installed metres to give viewership ratings of channels operating across the country, directly impacting the advertisement revenue generated."
Lulla's spokesperson gave a statement in light of the accusations: “Mr Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies and procedures, and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the courts."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI releases consultation paper on 'issues related to FM Radio broadcasting'
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to NOTEF in the formula for annual fee and extending the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on "Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting".
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought authority recommendations on several issues, including removing the linkage to the Non-Refundable One-Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on August 5, 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the authority- Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM Radio Receivers in Mobile Handsets.
According to TRAI, this consultation paper has been prepared to solicit comments/views from stakeholders on FM radio broadcasting issues. Stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the consultation paper by March 9, 2023 and counter-comments by March 23, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP Network records subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, according to the network
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
ABP Network has registered a combined subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube.
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, with 35.2 million subscribers for ABP News and 24 million subscribers for ABPLIVE.
ABP News and ABPLIVE have clocked over 19 billion video views. The network's impressive reach is further highlighted by a staggering 122 billion impressions recorded across all its YouTube properties in 2022, as per YouTube Creator Studio.
ABP Network's regional news channels, including ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, and ABP Ganga, are also expanding their reach and providing in-depth and unparalleled news coverage to an ever-growing global audience. According to Social Blade, ABP Majha is the most-subscribed Marathi news channel, with over 10 million subscribers. ABP Ananda stands strong with over 8 million subscribers and 3 billion+ lifetime views, making it the most-subscribed and most-viewed Bengali news channel. ABP Asmita is also the most-viewed Gujarati news channel, with over 700 million lifetime views.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections ABP Ganga garnered 97,769,865 views and emerged on top of the news channels leaderboard, outpacing its competition by three times, according to Social Blade’s March 10, 2022, report. On the counting day of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, on December 8, 2022, ABP News achieved remarkable success by recording the highest real-time concurrent views on YouTube's live stream among top news competitors.
On reaching the significant milestone of 59.2 million subscribers, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said: “This momentous achievement is a testament to our commitment to becoming digital leaders and innovators. We are confident that with our sustained efforts, we can continually stay ahead of the changing times and grow our leadership in this space. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries and ensuring our network continues to record robust growth across all its properties and platforms. In our relentless pursuit of excellence, we will leave no stone unturned to remain the very best.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Karnataka HC: No interim order on Rs 19 per channel tariff order
The court said the imposition was as per SC’s judgment to allow the Centre to regulate tariff of cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 10:39 AM | 1 min read
The Karnataka High Court has refused to grant an interim order in the TRAI versus Bharti Airtel Ltd. case, challenging the imposition of a tariff of Rs 19 per channel in a bouquet.
The court said the imposition was as per the judgment of the apex court, which had allowed the Centre to regulate the tariff of cable operators.
In January, TRAI directed DPOs to comply with provisions of the Tariff Amendment Order and report compliance to the authority.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has pushed the hearing of the All India Digital Cable Federation's petition to February 22, 2023. The cable operators body has sought a stay against the implementation of the TRAI tariff amendment under NTO 3.0.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube