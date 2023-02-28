Zee News unveils new look and brand identity
The new logo has been curated from the findings of a market research
Zee News has redesigned the look and feel of its channel packaging, adding a vibrant colour pallet, creating clear visuals, and breathing space for better viewer experience.
The new design has been curated from the findings of a detailed market research, which provided insights into audience preference. This helped arrive at an AFFECTLAB SCORE which was imperative in the channel's re-design. Metrics such as visual appeal earned attention from viewers, comprehension, discovery time, negative/positive emotions, etc were measured for its Broadcasting space.
The fresh look and feel, along with modernized approach bring to light the consistent efforts of the brand to redefine the credibility of the news being reported. The latest design update is in line with a more futuristic approach to connect deeply with Zee News viewers and attract new audiences through better news viewing experience.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, “India has evolved and so have we. As the nation’s oldest and one of the leading news enterprises, Zee News has played a huge role in shaping the minds and hearts of our viewers and our country. In the cluttered News Broadcasting space, Zee News has been constantly enabling a modern brand metaphor that comprises of an inclusive and progressive approach. We, at Zee News, continue to be the forerunner in ensuring impactful content consumption, taking into consideration the attention span of viewers spread across the country.”
"When it comes to marketing and building strong brand equity, the brand identity of the Zee news network is of paramount importance. We have refreshed our brand identity to keep our audience engaged through a visually appealing new look and strategized communication to ensure a consistent Top of the Mind recall for our channel, with a higher preference ratio,” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head at Zee Media Corporation Limited.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The mindset needs to change in the governance of sports: Ashwani Nachappa
The women athletes and sportspersons of India were speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:34 PM | 3 min read
Sports in our country is considered as a good hobby or habit for girls until you win a medal, and then suddenly you become ‘Bharat ki Beti’,” said Jwala Gutta, Badminton Player, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner. Speaking at ABP’S second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ summit on ‘Fight like a Woman – Guts, Grit and Glory’, she said “the people who are supposed to take care of the welfare also have the same attitude”, highlighting the inequality and the controlled environment women have to compete in to prove themselves.
Indian Wrestler, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Vineesh Phogat opened up about her own struggles of sexual misconduct that goes unnoticed in the field of sports. “Every day was an internal battle to not let powerful people break you with their antics and torture,” she said. After playing at a senior position for several years, she added “I felt in a secure position to be able to speak about the issues so girls at the start of their career don’t face what I had to go through.” She believed that “A clean-up of society is essential for women to flourish in sports and speak about sexual misconduct.” Jwala Gutta, who also had spoken about her struggles in the #MeToo movement, said, “I was threatened where ultimately I had to knock the doors of the High Court.”
The panel was further enlightened by the presence of Ashwini Nachappa, former international athlete and Arjuna Awardee, who spoke about the evolution in sports over the past few decades. “I think the process of a complete overhaul of the sports federation has begun as we see a lot more women across the sports board,” she said. In 2010, she started a ‘Clean Sports India Movement’ with other 8-9 athletes to speak about the issues in the federation. The Indian field hockey player, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and the Pro Squash player and Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Joshna Chinappa also highlighted the positive change they witnessed. “We have come a long way from when we started out,” they said.
Further commenting on the changes required in the sports administration in India, Ashwini Nachappa said, “Its important that more professionals come into the management of sports, under an umbrella that is autonomous, which actually manages and holds federations accountable.” Adding to this, Vinesh Phogat said, “If a sportsperson or professional leads the federation, it can create a positive impact on the industry as they understand the needs of an athlete and can even support them emotionally.” A need for better coaches and support staff in the industry was also highlighted by the panel. “We need a good programme for coaches to overcome the lack of the same, only then we will be able make good athletes.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it: Javed Akhtar
The poet and author was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:50 AM | 2 min read
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NTO 3.0: Kerala HC gives AIDCF one week to file rejoinder
As per reports, the court has said the next hearing in the case will be on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:07 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has asked the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week, as per media reports.
The court has said the next hearing will be held on March 3.
AIDCF, as per reports, asked the court for two weeks' time to file the rejoinder but it was contested by the IBDF counsel.
Both parties reached an agreement late on Wednesday after the cable operators agreed to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
As per our earlier report, AIDCF and the cable operators have agreed that the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV Group records profit of Rs 12.9 crore in Q3
There has been a decline in the profit because of reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:40 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has clocked a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in Q3 on standalone basis against Rs 17.3 crore in the same quarter last year. For NDTV Group, the profit is Rs 12.9 crore, lower in comparison to the same quarter last year when it was Rs 27.6 crore. The decline is primarily due to reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company’s financial statement read.
The group in its press release said that it's declaring its second most profitable year to date (YTD) results in over a decade. For Q3 as well, the NDTV Group remains profitable.
The group’s digital arm, NDTV Convergence, has delivered its best-ever revenue for Q3 with a profit of Rs 13.3 crore. YTD revenues are up by 22% over last year.
This is the 13th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, company said in the press release.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India-Pak ICC Women's T20 World Cup registers cumulative reach of 28 million
According to the broadcaster, the clash is the 2nd highest-rated Women's T20 ever
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:28 PM | 2 min read
India-Pak ICC Women's T20 World Cup registers cumulative reach of 28 million
According to the broadcaster, the clash is the 2nd highest-rated Women's T20 ever
India’s opening match against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia have broken record, official broadcaster Star Sports has shared.
The match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 12 registered a cumulative reach of 28 million*. This match, kickstarting India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup, clocked a total of 1.39 billion minutes* with 7.3 million AMAs*, making it the second most-watched women’s T20, second only to the India-Australia Finale played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. It also showed a staggering 91% increase in AMA’s compared to India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 against Australia.
The 1st Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia also turned in impressive viewing figures, breaking into the top three for Most watched bilateral test matches in the last five years (since 2018). The 1st Test between India and Australia registered 5.5 million AMAs* which placed it just behind two tests of the India v England 4-match series in 2021, one of which was a Day-night match.
Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Cricket viewership on TV continues to deliver impressive figures. The recent results are a strong testament to Star Sports’ brand of storytelling expressed through its compelling marketing campaigns and riveting programming which has fuelled the stature of the events. Building the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as an unmissable contest between the top test teams in the world with the added context of a place in the World Test Championship final on the line, fuelled appeal for the series. The Women’s World T20 is the culmination of a year-long campaign to promote Women’s Cricket and drive support for Team India. We are overjoyed that our continued focus on the women’s game, which included high decibel campaigns and increased supply of content, is delivering strong results, and fuelling growth of the game. These results also strengthen our belief that Star Sports continues to be the most loved brand and platform for fans to engage with marquee cricket properties.”
*: BARC data for 2+ U+R- Star Network (without DD Sports)
**: BARC data for M15+ AB U
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
EVs will become mainstream in India: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India
At ABP Network’s summit, former British PM Liz Truss spoke of the greater role for India as a key player internationally
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:18 PM | 3 min read
“EVs will become mainstream but when they will become that is unpredictable. Cost of the acquisition is one of the important factors impeding EV adoption in India,” Maruti Suzuki India Limited Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava said at the second edition of ABP’s Ideas of India Summit on Friday.
“If a normal car is 100 then EV is 160 due to the high cost of batteries. Maruti Suzuki is trying to bring down battery costs. Also, we will have six EVs in different segments by 2030. Our estimate is this market which is 1% today will be around 3% in 2024-25, and will be about 17% in 2030 which is about out of 6 million cars, 1 million will be EVs in 2030.”
Srivastava further added, “I think the attitude of trying to be better and that's also something we have learnt from the Japanese system of Kaizen, which is you have to improve continuously and competition in one way helps that Kaizen and the desire to improve continuously and that is why we welcome the competition. One of the biggest strengths Suzuki has is its market share and we are looking forward to strengthening our SUV space.”
Speaking on the growth and market demand, Srivastava said, "Maruti is 60% by volume for the overall Suzuki Motor Corporation, it's a great achievement of India. It shows the upswing in the Indian economy. Our demography is very young. In consumption terms, We expect car consumption in India will continue to increase. Our projections show almost 6 million by 2030 from current 3.8 million in 2022."
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Brand India-Ready for the World.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics. ABP Network is a leading multi-language channel reaching 535 million individuals in India therefore this summit provides one of the biggest platforms for the brightest minds across various sectors to express their views.
Meanwhile, at the summit, former British PM Liz Truss spoke of the greater role for India as a key player internationally. “In India, we see the greatest hope for our future, a free democracy that is growing rapidly, a country of pluralism, a country where free speech and the ability to get things done are improving all the time,” former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.
She said she supported a greater role for India as a key global player and that India should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Commenting on India’s role in the new power play, Truss said, “India and UK need to back each other more closely on trade, and investment and need to make sure both the countries work together on critical supply chains. We are investing more in green energy, like solar panels. These economic decisions will affect freedom and democracy in future. We are looking forward to the India-UK trade deal finishing as soon as possible.” She further added that the next few years will be very crucial for our security and democracy and India’s economic clout is equally important. India has grown significantly in past years and security is a very critical part of it.
Expressing her confidence on India’s capabilities, Truss said, “India has a huge cultural and economic influence on Britain. I want India to do even more using the dynamism and opportunity this country is creating.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NCLAT stays NCLT's ZEE insolvency order
ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka has welcomed the decision taken by NCLAT, adding that the network remains committed to protecting stakeholder interest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
In a relief for ZEE, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the order by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that initiated insolvency against the broadcast giant in a plea filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
"We respect the decision taken by the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and remain committed towards protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Our focus continues to be on the timely completion of the proposed merger," said Punit Goenka.
The NCLT had admitted IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against ZEE Entertainment in a 2019 matter where the network had guaranteed the bank's Rs 150 crore loan to Siti Networks, which was expected to maintain an amount that was equal to the interest and principal of a quarter at all times in the account for servicing its debt. IndusInd Bank, in its plea filed in February 2022, claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
The admission of the insolvency petition brought to a standstill the merger of ZEE and Sony. According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube