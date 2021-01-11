ZEE Biskope welcomes New Year with festive movie marathon ‘Pyaar Ke Patang’

The New Year brings with it an abundance of festivities, love, and hope. Adding to the celebration is Makar Sakranti, the festival which rejoices harvest and love with utmost enthusiasm and exuberance. Holding immense significance to those from the Bhojpuri heartland, the festival depicts togetherness and love which is seen in prominence in many Bhojiwood movies. Leaving no stone unturned in rejoicing the festival with its passionate viewers, ZEE Biskope kick starts the new year on an entertaining note by presenting them a festive movie marathon titled, Pyaar Ke Patang. Each of these movies, with romance as its core theme, shall make the viewers fly high, like a kite amongst the clouds as they enjoy the emotions that the strings of love bring with it. This week-long movie festival, with every film, being telecasted on prime time at 6:00 PM, shall invite viewers to indulge in the warmth, blossoming romance between two hearts in this playful festival. The film festival will start from January 11 and will culminate with the exclusive ZEE Biskope Premiere of Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘Main Sehra Baandh ke Aayunga’ on January 15.

The fete begins as audience soak in the fathoms of love with the romantic blockbuster ‘Mohabbat’ featuring Chintu Pandey and Kajal Yadav on January 11. Next in the line will be ‘NirahuaChalal London’ on January 12 starring Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey followed by ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ featuring the superhit Jodi Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani on January 13. ‘Laagal Raha Bathasha’ starring Manoj Tiger and Amrapali Dubey will make its way to the screens on January 14. Wrapping up the film festival on a high note, the channel will premiere ‘Main Sehra Baandh ke Aayunga’, that stars superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, on January 15 for the very first time on the channel.

Speaking on the occasion, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As we welcome 2021, we continue to take the onus of entertaining our audience with specially curated programming that resonates topicality and the mood of the region. Our viewer’s belief in us as their one-stop source of unlimited Bhojpuri entertainment continues to motivate us to push boundaries and keep serving hyperlocal content. The coming year will be even more enthralling with lots of pleasant surprises for our avid viewers.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini - Business Head, ZEE Biskope & BIG Ganga, ZEEL said, “ZEE Biskope has always kept its viewers at the core. We are excited to roll out the first festival of the year themed around youthful romance that will appeal especially to our younger audience. The new year will bring in new hopes with revamped energies, setting in the celebratory mood through the lens of hyperbolic Bhojpuri entertainment. The brand will accentuate family viewing experience for viewers to rejoice festivities together.”

Along with spearheading various category first initiatives, ZEE Biskope has brought novelty to the category. The channel is motivated to build on this momentum and carry on this legacy as a way forward for the brand to remain as the Ultimate Bhojpuri Entertainer.

Zee Biskope offers a slew of robust content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audience, such as romance, drama, action and comedy. The channel is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214), Darsh Digital (channel no 189) and GTPL (channel no 276). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.