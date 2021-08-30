Star Sports launches promo for US Open inviting all to ‘The Wonderland of Tennis’

Wrapping up the grand slam season on a high, the US Open 2021, the final Grand Slam of the calendar year, paves way for stellar performances and power-packed matches at the Flushing Meadows in New York City. As fans await to see their favourite stars take centre stage one last time this year, Star Sports, official broadcaster of the tournament, launched a new promo ‘The Wonderland of Tennis’ that brings alive the feel of New York City.



The main draw of the event, in its 141st edition, will get underway Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Select between August 30th and September 12th, 2021 from 8:30 PM.

“A beautiful background score and an enchanting storyline woven into inspiring performances, make up the essence of the promo. Featuring prominent players like defending champion Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, among others, the promo highlights how the stalwarts of tennis take their shot at the fourth and final major event that makes up the annual Grand Slam of tennis. The stakes are high, and fans are all set to witness electrifying matches by their favourite players on acrylic courts,” shared the network.



Speaking about the launch of the promo for the US Open 2021, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star, and Disney India said, "Tennis enjoys a niche but dedicated following in India. And for Tennis fans, nothing is bigger than the Grand Slams. Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar are proud to host the last slam of the year as it always delivers enthralling contests, heroic feats and compelling narratives. This year, the spotlight is squarely on Novak Djokovic as he strives to become only the 6th player in history to win a career grand slam and to lift his 21st title, going past Federer & Nadal as the man with most grand slam wins."



World No. 1 Djokovic arrives at the US Open aiming to re-write history books as he bids to become just the second male player in the Open Era alongside Rod Laver in 1969 to capture a Calendar Slam in New York. To celebrate his phenomenal run in 2021 and with the superstar vying to rewrite history, Star Sports has also released a video dedicated to him ahead of the US Open. The Serbian, who last lifted the US Open title in 2018, has claimed the first three major championships of the year, and drawn level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles.



Last edition’s finalist Alexander Zverev will pose a major threat to Djokovic, whose hopes of clinching his first Olympic singles gold medal ended when the German downed the top seed in the semi-finals in Tokyo. Daniil Medvedev is seeded second and will return to Flushing Meadows with fond memories, having enjoyed a run to his first major final there in 2019.



In the women’s field World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty, will enter US Open 2021 after winning Wimbledon and Cincinnati Open in a row and is one of the major contenders for the Title along with Defending champion, Naomi Osaka.

Watch the promo

https://fb.watch/7EC96n2cmG/

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)