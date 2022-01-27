SPNI bags exclusive rights to broadcast 2022 Asian Games

The deal spanning from November 2021 to September 2023 will give Sony Sports Network exclusive rights to produce clips and highlights throughout the tenure

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the exclusive media rights for 2022 Asian Games from November 2021 to September 2023. This association will give SPN exclusive rights to broadcast the 19th edition of the Asian Games on its sports channels across India and the subcontinent, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan and the Maldives, and will also be available on their premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

The deal will give SPN the exclusive rights to produce clips and highlights throughout the tenure of the deal.

The 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to September 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China and five co-host cities.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business,

Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “The 2022 Asian Games is expected to be one of the biggest multi-sporting events in Asia this year and we are pleased to bag the exclusive media rights for India and the subcontinent. The outstanding performance of Indian athletes at Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 has laid a strong foundation and we are happy to bring to our viewers another marquee multi-sporting event that will see participation from the top Indian athletes. With the addition of E-sports and breakdancing, we expect a bigger audience and the introduction of T20 Cricket format at the Asian Games will undoubtedly add to the excitement of the nation.”

Chen Weiqiang, Deputy Secretary-General of HAPGOC and Vice Mayor of Hangzhou city said: “The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee (HAGOC) would like to congratulate the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on the signing of an agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India for broadcasting rights to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, in India. This is the first signing of a rights-holding broadcaster for Hangzhou 2022 and marks the beginning of a new phase in the distributing of such rights for the event.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)