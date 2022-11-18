Sony wins media rights for India vs Bangladesh series

Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has bagged the media rights to showcase India's tour of Bangladesh. Featuring two Tests and three ODIs, the series will be held from the 4th to the 26th of December. Earlier, Sony had acquired rights to India's tour of Zimbabwe.



The matches will air on the Sony Sports Network's six SD and HD channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu feeds besides DD Sports. It will also stream live on SonyLIV. "Sony has bagged the TV and digital rights for India's tour of Bangladesh," a source said.



ITW Sports Global, which had the rights to the bi-lateral series, partnered with its long-standing partner Sony. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) doesn't have a long-term official media rights partner in India.



The ITW and Sony partnership is touted as one of its kind in the sports broadcasting space. The two companies will be introducing virtual live brand integrations for the series. The rights owners expect the series to garner 300 million viewers across TV and digital. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be sending a full-strength team for the tour.



Earlier, Sony had extended its media rights deal with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for six years until the year 2028 for the Indian sub-continent. The broadcaster also has rights to Sri Lanka Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Bundesliga, UEFA Euro, WWE, and UFC among others.

