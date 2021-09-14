Sony Sports to live telecast India Women’s tour of Australia

Sony Sports is all set to continue its coverage of the Indian National Cricket Team with the live telecast of India Women’s tour of Australia. The historical series, comprising 3 ODIs followed by a one-off pink ball D/N Test Match and 3 T20I matches, will begin from September 21, 2021. All the matches of the series will be live telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels as well as live-streamed on the on-demand OTT platform, SonyLIV.

“The upcoming series with the Aussies will prove to be of historical importance as Team India will be playing their maiden pink-ball day-night Test match at the WACA as a part of the one-off pink-ball day-night Test match. The match will also be the second day-night Test with the first pink ball in women's cricket history after the drawn contest between Australia and England in Sydney in 2017,” the channel said.

“Indian women’s cricket is growing in popularity and attracting great interest from advertisers. Sony Sports has already brought on board five sponsors for the series Byju’s, Airtel, Reckitt, Dafa News, Fantasy Akhada and many more in the pipeline,” it added.

BCCI has announced a strong Indian squad for the 3 ODIs, one-off pink ball Test and 3 T20Is which will be led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur across formats. Mithali Raj has been named the captain for the historic day-night Test and the ODI matches while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the visitors in the T20I series. While big names like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Jhulan Goswami have retained their spots, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also makes her way back into the squad and Sneh Rana finds a place in the Test and ODI squad after an impressive show at the England tour.

After facing defeat in the India-Australia-England tri-series in 2020, the Indian women’s team has repeatedly proven that defeats helped them grow and evolve as a team, a strong testament being the fierce comeback against England earlier this year.

Meg Lanning has been named the captain of the Australian squad across formats which also has senior players of the likes of Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Rachel Haynes. The fast-bowling department is boosted by the return of Maitlan Brown and with a fine mix of youth and experience within the squad, this team will look to win the series and stamp their authority on their home soil.

Australian Women Squad:

Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Women's squad for one-off Test & ODI series:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women's T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

