Sarah Jacob joins France 24

Former NDTV anchor and Senior Editor Sarah Jacob has joined France 24.
Jacob, who was associated with NDTV for over 20 years quit in May 2023.
Known for hosting the popular talk show We The People, Jacob started her innings with NDTV in 2003 as a reporter covering health, crime and education. From 2005 to 2013 she was the US Bureau Chief of NDTV and was based out of New York. In June 2013 she shifted back to India.
Jacob has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College For Women and MS in Broadcast Journalism from the New York University.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will TV see growth in distribution revenue this year?
Industry experts say TV distribution revenue is likely to go up this year on the back of price hike by broadcasters following the implementation of NTO 3.0
By Sonam Saini & Aditi Gupta | Jul 11, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
Television distribution revenue has seen a downward trend in India in the last few years, but 2023 could be different. Industry experts are anticipating a growth in subscription income this year due to the hike in the prices of TV channels. Veterans in the sector say television distribution revenue is likely to go up this year owing to the implementation of the new tariff order (NTO 3.0) which allowed broadcasters to hike channel prices.
According to Anuj Gandhi, Founder, Plug & Play Entertainment Pvt Ltd, “Overall, Pay TV is not in the growth phase anymore. Subscriber numbers are not growing as there is DD FreeDish in many places and that has done phenomenally well. Apart from that, there has also been growth in connected TV (CTV) and OTT.”
“However, this year the TV distribution revenues are likely to be up due to the increase in the price of TV channels since the implementation of the new tariff order,” shared Gandhi, the former Group CEO of Indiacast Media Distribution Pvt Ltd.
Expressing similar sentiments, during the Q4 FY 23 conference call, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said it was hard to predict the actual growth in subscription revenue of linear TV but he was optimistic that the trajectory will be towards growth. According to him, it is a question of balancing pricing versus churn.
ZEEL’s subscription revenue for FY’23 was up by 2.7%, led by growth in ZEE5 and ZEE Music, partially offset by decline in linear TV subscription. According to the company’s Q4 financial report, subscription revenue for Q4-23 were lower by 5.3% QoQ and down 1% YoY. On the other hand, Network18’s consolidated subscription revenue grew by 19 % to Rs 538 crore in Q4 FY’23 as compared to Rs 451 crore in Q4 FY’22.
Experts, however, opined that while connected TV and free to air (FTA) channels are experiencing considerable growth in terms of number of subscribers and consequent revenue, there are not much expectations where pay TV is concerned.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, the number of subscribers on linear pay TV is not growing and the industry is witnessing a declining trend of 2-4%. But the good news is that CTV and FTA subscribers are growing, he added. “The growth happening on FTA is about 8-10%. But Pay TV is stagnated in terms of overall household base numbers. If you look at total TV household base number, including CTV, you will see a growth, but if you see the Pay TV universe, it might not see a growth,” Taurani said.
Sharing a similar opinion as Gandhi, he said, in terms of Pay TV subscription revenue, the growth will only happen because of price hike, it will not happen because of an increase in households’ base.
“But price hike growth is very limited, it can’t be more than 4-5% on a sustainable basis. If there is a decline of 2-3%, effectively you will see a very small growth of 2-3% on the TV subscription side,” Taurani explained.
Another senior distribution head too shared the same opinion, saying this year will witness an increase in subscription revenue on the back of a price hike by the broadcaster. However, the number of subscribers might not see a positive growth or there will be marginal increase as the distribution platforms are offering different packs at a discounted price, he opined.
According to another distribution head of a leading TV network, the television distribution revenue trend is negative and the price of the channels may have gone up but that will not help increase the revenue. He said that on an average, the subscriber base for TV is dropping by 1-1.5% every month.
Industry experts say only big sporting events on TV, such as the upcoming ICC Men Cricket World Cup, could take up subscriber number leading to an increase in revenue.
The amended new tariff order (NTO 3.0) was issued by TRAI in November last year after which the broadcasters announced the price hike. It came into effect on February 1 this year. The NTO 3.0 reinstated the Rs 19 MRP cap for TV channel inclusion in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% when pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of the MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. In the revised pricing, broadcasters had increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee-Sony merger likely to be sealed, says industry
Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka mulling over moving the SC against SAT’s dismissal of their appeal against Sebi
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and ZEE's MD and CEO Punit Goenka may move the Supreme Court against SAT dismissing their appeal in the Sebi case.
The tribunal on Monday rejected an appeal made by the Zee promoters against the market regulator barring the duo from holding key positions in their companies.
Meanwhile, industry experts told exchange4media that the Zee-Sony merger is likely to be sealed.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President at Elara Capital, a merger between ZEE and Sony is quite likely. "Whatever happens with SEBI and SAT is happening at the individual level and it won’t change things much.”
Industry reports also say that the deal is likely to see the light of day.
"We presume the NCLT order shall be positive since the matter was related to lenders in NCLT. As per the Zee management, the company had either settled with lenders or the case was disposed of where Zee was remotely connected," Dolat Capital said in a note released on Monday.
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday reserved its order on the Zee-Sony merger. The division bench has allowed parties to file their written submissions. As per media reports, Zee's counsel said that "non-creditor objectors in the matter, who are not even the company's creditors are holding the merger to ransom".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Zee–Sony merger may finally see the light of the day’
Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months, states a report from Dolat Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
The much-talked-about Zee-Sony merger may finally see the light of the day, according to note shared by Dolat Capital.
Here’s what the note states:
NCLT concludes hearing, reserves order; hopefully shall be positive
As per media, NCLT has today concluded the hearing going on since 6m on Zee-Sony matter and has reserved the order. NCLT order shall take 1-3 weeks’ time. We presume the NCLT order shall be positive since the matter was related to lenders in NCLT. As per Zee management, the company had either settled with lenders or the case was disposed where Zee was remotely connected.
No immediate relief for Zee promoters from SAT
Separately, SAT has rejected the appeal of Zee's MD & CEO Punit Goenka to stay the SEBI order directing him to cease to hold the position of a director or a KMP in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders.
Merger key positive
With or without Punit: Positive NCLT order on merger would be key. Merged entity will be under Sony’s control and they may have to look at an alternate MD & CEO instead of Punit, even if temporary. In a recent media interview, Punit confirmed that the merger shall not halt irrespective of the SAT outcome being against him is a respite.
Process post NCLT approval
Zee shall get the physical copy of order in 15 days post the order. It would then file with ROC for merger of Zee-Sony. Separately, it would go to SEBI for de-listing of Zee shares and re-listing of merged entity. Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Risk Taker – Bhupendra Chaubey
Having completed over two decades in the media industry, we look at the career graph of Bhupendra Chaubey and decode what makes him the risk taker that he is
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 6:51 PM | 2 min read
Over the past two decades plus, he has brought major stories to our living rooms; made a mark for being a tough no nonsense interviewer and has interviewed all top politicians and newsmakers of the last decade and a half.
Bhupendra Chaubey began his career in journalism in September 1999 as a young reporter with NDTV. In 2005, he quit NDTV and was a part of the team that started CNN IBN. During his almost 15 year long innings at CNN News18, he rose through the ranks and became the Executive Editor of CNN News18.
In his career as a political journalist, Chaubey has travelled the length and breadth of the country and has covered three general elections and assembly elections of most states. He is a graduate in Mathematics and postgraduate in films and has that unique ability to grasp things at a micro level and then present them with a macro level understanding. Besides being the face of primetime News TV, he has written columns for various English and Hindi newspapers, magazines and digital platforms.
In July 2020 Chaubey joined India Ahead. The channel is promoted by Andhra Prabha Media Group and was launched in June of 2018.
Besides News TV, Chaubey is also supporting a new platform in the podcast space. Recently, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, joined hands with Chaubey to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.
“I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution’, shared Chaubey on his new venture.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee Sebi Case: SAT asks for change of WTM due to personal bias
Whole Time Member (WTM) is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge, the tribunal stated
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Mumbai hearing an appeal against Sebi's order barring Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding key managerial positions in listed entities, has asked for a change of Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case “to remove any kind of bias”.
“We also find that the settlement application filed by the appellants was considered by a Committee under the Settlement Regulations in which the WTM was a Member and therefore there is a possibility of the WTM being influenced by the discussions that took place in the settlement proceedings. In our opinion WTM is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge. Thus, in order to remove any kind of bias, we direct SEBI to appoint another WTM to consider the objections of the appellants,” SAT stated in its order.
Meanwhile, in the case, SAT has refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Chandra and Goenka. The duo will be replying to Sebi in two weeks.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DD Free Dish: Auction for MPEG-4 slots likely today
The allotments will be on a pro-rata basis for the period July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of MPEG-4 slots on DD Free Dish on a pro- Rata basis for the period from July 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The auction will be tentatively held on July 11.
The pubcaster has said the e-auction will be conducted in accordance with the e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels.
Bidding in the e-auction of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genre channels at a starting reserve price of Rs 1.24 crore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
All News, No Noise – Nishant Chaturvedi
Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Nishant Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades now.
Chaturvedi began his career in journalism as Anchor-Reporter with India’s first private news channel ‘Zee News' in June 2000. He was associated with the channel for two years. In June 2002, he joined Public Broadcaster ‘DD NEWS’ as a Bilingual Anchor-Correspondent, a stint that lasted over a year.
His first stint at Aaj Tak began in December 2003, when he joined the channel as Principal Correspondent and Anchor. He quit Aaj Tak in January 2005 and joined Sahara News as Special Correspondent and Anchor for over three years before joining Voice Of India as Editor, Newsroom and Anchor in July 2008.
From April 2009 till April 2012, Chaturvedi was associated with India TV as Anchor-Executive Producer. He also served a brief stint at News 24 before taking over as the Channel Head at News Express from August 2012 to March 2014.
He came back to Aaj Tak in March 2014 and joined as Executive Editor-Anchor, a stint that lasted for over five years. In November 2019 he joined TV9 Bharatvarsh as Senior Executive Editor.
In his current role at TV9 Bharatvarsh, he designed and launched the flagship show named ‘Fikr Aapki’ @9pm, He is also the anchor and producer of the 4 pm 'Full & Final' show on the channel.
Chaturvedi was born in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Christ Church School, Jabalpur and The Frank Anthony Public School in New Delhi. Later, he attended Delhi University to pursue his graduation in commerce. He has also done a professional Course on Capital Markets from Bombay Stock Exchange and trained with BBC’s TV news training program in news presentation, reporting & script writing apart from undergoing radio training program with All India Radio.
Chaturvedi has a strong social media presence, he has over 309K plus followers on Twitter, over 178K followers on Facebook and 30.8K followers on Instagram. His YouTube following is quite strong too with 83K plus subscribers.
In his newsroom career, he has interviewed globally recognised names from various Eric Trump, President Trump’s Political consultant Kellyanne Conway, American Politician Sarah Palin, Shiv Sena Supremo 'Late' Balsaheb Thakrey, Former Indian Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, Former Indian Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Chandrashekhar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasoori and Former French Foreign Minister Dominique Da Vilipen among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube