RSTV’s news anchor Abhilasha Pathak joins Amar Ujala
In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, News 24, P7 and Mahuaa News
RSTV’s well known news anchor Abhilasha Pathak has joined Amar Ujala. This will be her second stint at Amar Ujala. She was associated with RSTV for close to four years.
Prior to joining RSTV, Pathak was associated with News24 as Sr. Anchor, where she served a stint of over four years.
Pathak is well versed in Hindi & English journalism. In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, P7 and Mahuaa News.
Her area of expertise ranges from anchoring, producing news shows, programing shows and digital media.
She is also a classical music enthusiast and recently her new music album was launched in Mumbai.
Will 2024 polls lend TV news the much-needed leap?
Industry observers say elections is an opportunity for TV to get an edge over digital with in-depth analysis and extensive coverage
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 17, 2023 9:01 AM | 5 min read
The elections of 2024 are about to begin later this year and the viewership numbers on television are just going to make the game better.
During the 2014 elections, some news channels saw a viewership growth of up to 206 per cent on the counting day. In the 2019 polls, the total news viewership in South India increased by 416 per cent to 721 million impressions during the counting week, compared to the previous eight weeks, according to BARC data.
The data further stated that out of a total of 258.5 million TV-viewing individuals from the five states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, 65 per cent (167.3 million) audience watched one or the other news channel on May 23 (the counting day). This is an increase of 67 per cent compared to a regular day.
Irrespective of whether a news channel is small, medium or big, the election season offers the opportunity to draw viewers.
Apart from a bump in viewership, polls have also proved to be a catalyst in the growth of AdEx for the TV news sector.
The news genre viewership which had fallen to almost 4 per cent after the spike during Covid is now bouncing back. As per the BARC numbers, the TV news share of total viewership is now above 7 per cent. It is likely to touch double digits as the election season approaches. With the increasing viewer interest all news channels are lining up solid programming as the expect to get better rates from advertisers.
Rising ad packages
According to Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO-Hindi News Cluster (TV & Digital), Network18 Group, “For our national Hindi channel, we have increased our ad rates by almost 30 per cent in the last one year as a result of increased viewership for the channel. Similarly, for our Hindi regional channels, this hike has been in the range of 10 to 30 per cent. In the coming months, as we move closer to elections, we are hoping to keep strengthening our position and ad rates. The advertiser interest in the news genre is also increasing with several traditional categories making a comeback.”
Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media, shares, “The channel has a number of coverage plans to ensure whichever advertiser comes on board gets a huge mileage.”
Zee has seen ad packages go up by 15 to 20 per cent during the election season.
Similarly, NDTV Executive Director Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan says there is a significant jump in viewership during election, especially the counting days.
As for Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli, during the elections, advertisers find investing in TV ad slots a lucrative option. Advertising slot packages thereby go up by almost 40 per cent, he said.
Sharing brands’ perspective, Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head - Marketing at Parle, says during elections ad package rates go up by three-four times and for some categories, advertising during elections is extremely crucial for getting eyeballs.
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst, Elara Capital, believes news consumption goes up by 15 to 20 per cent on average, in terms of viewer time spent. Overall, news channel advertising revenue moves up by five to eight per cent primarily due to the election delta and these numbers are even better for leading national news channels, he added. Regional channels too witness numbers going up by over 10-15 per cent, Taurani shared.
For Zee, the rallies and campaigns also pull a lot of viewership, making it to a jump of about 20 per cent and at times even more than that. In 2022, when Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand had their assembly elections, the channel saw a jump of 86 percent during January to March.
“Linear TV news if you see contributes 10-11 per cent of total ad spends on TV,” Taurani added.
TV v/s digital: Who gets more votes?
Between digital and TV there is a balance, Jain noted. The upside of digital is one can watch it anywhere and anytime but when it comes to news people like to consume serious news on linear for its higher credibility and authenticity. In case they miss important coverage, then YouTube or digital helps but first TV takes priority. Even the brands prefer linear because of the visibility they get.
She shared, “Even in our election advertising packages we have bundled combinations of both. Definitely, there is a premium on the price, because not only are we offering a platform but a valuable partnership too.”
Parle’s Buddha too believes digital may be able to provide time-to-time updates but in-depth voting analysis and extensive coverage are done impeccably by television news channels and hence, advertising on TV will always be more rewarding during elections.
For news, TV is still a winner. Especially for regions like Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh where news is the most important discussion among groups, says Jain.
As for NDTV’s Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, people who watch news on digital channels will remain on digital, and the ones on TV will consume news on TV. “There is going to be no shift of platform as such but a healthy balance is going to sustain overall.”
Applause Entertainment completes six years
In the pipeline are untold tales of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, complexities of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and a gripping documentary on Indira’s Emergency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 3:57 PM | 1 min read
Applause Entertainment, a content studio backed by the Aditya Birla Group, has completed six years.
“With an impressive repertoire of nearly 44 shows and 2 films including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Tanaav, City of Dreams, Kafas and the success of their first Tamil film Por Thozhil, Applause has stayed true to its core vision of redefining storytelling,” read a press statement from the company on the occasion.
“Stepping into the future, Applause Entertainment is all set to raise the bar even higher. From the untold tales of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, to the riveting account of Abdul Karim Telgi's Scam, from the complexities of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination to a gripping documentary on Indira’s Emergency, the studio is poised to unravel history's most enigmatic personalities.” It stated.
“Audiences can also anticipate the return of beloved flagship shows, along with new films and documentaries that are committed to pushing boundaries and crafting narratives that inspire and entertain. The journey that started 6 years ago is just the prologue to an even more captivating and promising chapter of storytelling excellence. The journey continues, and the applause resonates louder than ever,” read the release.
SEBI bars Zee promoters from holding directorial positions in ZEE-Sony merged entity
The modified order said that Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director roles in group companies till the investigation by SEBI is concluded
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:15 AM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said that Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
The order barring the two from being directors in any listed company was originally passed on June 12 and was modified on August 14.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT last week.
Culver Max Entertainment: Total income up to Rs 6912 crore in FY23
11% drop in advertising revenue
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 14, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Culver Max Entertainment's (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India) consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal ended 31st March 2023 has declined to Rs 6684.9 crore from Rs 6746.3 crore in the previous fiscal ended 31st March 2022.
According to the company's financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, its total income increased to Rs 6912 crore in FY23 from Rs 6867.5 crore in FY22. However, its advertising revenue declined by 11 % by the end of FY2023 at Rs 3286.5 crore from Rs 3709.7 in FY2022.
Employee benefit expenses of the company came down to Rs 5420.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 6246.1 crore in FY22 with maximum decline in the salaries and wages category by around Rs 1,000 crores.
The company saw a jump in subscription income by 7 % to Rs 3134.6 crore in FY2023 from Rs 2906.4 crore in 2022.
Under the segment of income from distribution and licensing of movies, the company saw a sharp decline from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 3.8 crore in FY23.
The company’s total expenses declined from Rs 5,594.6 crore to Rs 5,553.1 crore but the advertising and sales promotions expenses went up from Rs 8004.23 crore to Rs 8642.35 crore.
Broadcast cost of the company went up from Rs 5121 crore to Rs 5689 crore in FY23 while the cost of programs, films and other rights went down from Rs 3119.5 crore to Rs 3013.4 crore.
The company's name changed from Sony Pictures Networks India to Culver Max Entertainment effective from April 20, 2022.
Sony Pictures Networks is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.
Culver Max Entertainment owns and operates 26 channels across GEC, movie, sports, infotainment, and kids’ genres. It also runs the video streaming platform SonyLIV.
Recently, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Culver Max Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) merger, paving the way for formation of a media giant. While Culver Max/Sony Pictures has over 700 million followers, ZEEL boasts of over 1.3 billion viewers worldwide.
Prasar Bharati gears up for Independence Day coverage
Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 4:55 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of 77th Independence Day, Prasar Bharati has made elaborate arrangements for the live coverage of the festivities from Red Fort. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2023. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigor to realize Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047. A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.
DD and AIR coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14th August at 7 PM.
Doordarshan’s live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15th August will be covered by more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the historical moment when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort.
To bring you such mesmerizing experience, Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras. The intricate setup also has in addition two 360-degree view cameras. 4 cameras have been mounted on Jimmy Jibs and 1 on Scissor Crane to give dynamic camera angles to the event.
A strong and experienced team has been deployed for the live coverage of Prime Minister’s speech on 15th August, with the live scheduled to start at 6:15 am. The deployed camera team includes two female camerapersons. The live coverage will be carried across the network of Doordarshan with sign language translation on Doordarshan News. The coverage will be accompanied by a simultaneous live stream on YouTube.
National channels of All India Radio will broadcast the entire celebration Live in English and Hindi commentary. All India Radio will broadcast various patriotic and cultural programmes throughout the day.
The regional stations of Doordarshan and Akashwani in different states will broadcast local Independence Day celebrations in their respective states.
TV Today Q1 revenue stands at Rs 223 crore
The growth was due to improved performance by both TV and digital, the network said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
TV Today Network has posted a 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in TV segment, largely on the back of lower pricing for Q1 2023-2024, for the period ending June 30.
TVTN’s Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 222.7 crore, which is still down by 9 per cent versus pre-COVID level. The growth was due to improved performance by both TV and digital, which posted overall revenue of 76.4 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.
But, the revenue from the digital segment grew just two per cent due to a large chunk of ad spend contribution scaled down that came from new age, e-commerce and gaming companies.
It is anticipated that the elections-led traction will drive better ad growth, according to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani. He said, “Expect ad revenue to pick up in the near-to-medium term, helped by the festival season and positive impact from general elections (may start to play out in Q4FY24).”
SC: Guidelines to be issued for regulation of TV channels
The bench said ‘self-regulation’ has proved ineffective for TV channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said that guidelines will be issued for regulation of TV channel as self-regulation has "proved to be ineffective".
The bench has said that the rules have to be made stringent since otherwise, the TV channels would not comply.
The court has also sought suggestions on the present penalty of Rs 1 lakh.
The observations was made while hearing an appeal by NBA against a Bombay HC verdict about the lack of teeth in self-regulation of TV channels.
