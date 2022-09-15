No Reliance investment or stake in Bharat 24: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra

In an ongoing speculation about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries acquiring a 33 per cent stake in the newly launched Hindi national news channel Bharat 24, now channel CEO and Editor-in-Chief Dr Jagdeesh Chandra has issued an official statement saying, "Some media reports have suggested that RIL (Reliance Industries) has bought 33% stake in National Hindi News Channel Bharat 24. We would like to clarify that there is no Reliance stake or investment in “Bharat 24” and all such media speculations are not factually correct.

