Prasar Bharati has announced the result of the 49th e-auction for allotment of MPEG-4 slots. The slots have been allotted to News State UP/UK and Popular TV.

The allotment will be valid for the period fro

m 10.11.2020 to 31.03.2021.

The auction was held on November 4, 2020.