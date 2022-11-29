NDTV Board approves resignation of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy

The board has also appointed Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as Directors on RRPRH Board with immediate effect

In a late night development, the NDTV Board has approved the resignation of Prannoy Roy & Radhika Roy as Directors of RRPRH.

It must be mentioned that NDTV’s promoter firm RRPR Holding had on Monday stated that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL).Thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by Adani.

The transfer of shares will give the Adani Group control over a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. The port-to-power conglomerate is also conducting an open offer for another 26 per cent stake in the media firm. The open offer, which began on November 22, has seen shareholders tender 5.3 million shares, or 31.78 per cent of the issue size of 16.7 million shares, so far, the exchange data showed. The open offer will close on December 5.

