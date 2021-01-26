NBF condemns attack on media personnel during Delhi tractor rally

As per the NBF statement four broadcast journalists working for NewsX and India News were threatened and attacked during the rally.

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has expressed its deep concern and anguish over journalists and media personnel being threatened and physically attacked while covering the tractor rally on Republic Day.

As per the NBF statement four broadcast journalists working for NewsX and India News were threatened and attacked by unidentified antisocial elements aimed at disrupting and creating violence in New Delhi. Aishwarya Jain reporting from Red Fort was caught by collar and was threatened, physically hit and made to leave the spot. As per the statement, another journalist Ajit Shrivastava was surrounded by protestors with rods and sticks in Nangloi. While Priya Singh & Aditya Nair, who were reporting from Red Fort were threatened and asked to leave.

“NBF strongly condemns any act of verbal or physical assault on journalists while during their professional duty in public interest. As an industry organisation, we call upon the authorities to immediately initiate strict action against the perpetrators, and ensure safety and security of journalists covering on-ground news events,” said R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General, News Broadcasters Federation.

