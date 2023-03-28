Indian Youth Congress serves legal notice to Sudhir Chaudhary

The notice mentions the remarks made by the anchor hours after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP

The Indian Youth Congress has served legal notice to Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak, for allegedly defaming party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The notice states that civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against the channel and the anchor unless they delete the video from all platforms, telecast an unconditional apology from the channel, and post it on Twitter.

The legal notice, sent on Sunday, added that the channel’s official Twitter handle had also posted a video of the clip from Sudhir’s show ‘Black and White’ wherein he can be seen comparing Rahul Gandhi with someone who has been accused and caught for an offence of robbery.

“You have deliberately and maliciously compared Mr Rahul Gandhi with someone accused and caught for an offence of robbery even though you are fully aware that Mr Gandhi has been raising his objections to the offence committed by Nirav Modi and is seeking accountability from the Government of India,” read the notice.

The notice also mentions the remarks made by the anchor hours after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP following his conviction in a defamation case. It points to what “appears to be a well-crafted conspiracy initiated at the behest of Mr Gandhi’s political opponent”, it read.







