Indian media is the most vibrant in the world: Sonia Singh
Singh was speaking at the recently held ENBA ceremony
At the recently held NewsNext Summit, which brings together thought leaders from News TV, Media Experts, Advertisers, Brand Marketers, Academicians and Global Media Leaders to discuss the future of TV News, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022.
Speaking at the award ceremony, SIngh said that Indian media was the most vibrant.
“I think Indian media is definitely the loudest and most vibrant in the world. So we need to be very very proud of that.”
Singh also said that she has decided to take a break from the 24x7 “treadmill of news”.
“Though I am not retiring, it's the time when I'm looking at getting off the 24x7 treadmill of news and focusing on special shows”.
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zee TV refreshes design interface
This transformative endeavour embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat that is charting new territories, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 4:57 PM | 3 min read
GEC ZEE TV has refreshed its design interface with an aim to enhance and elevate viewer experience.
“This transformative endeavour, centred upon the core thought of ‘Vibrance’, embodies the growing inner strength and confidence of the Naya Bharat that is charting new territories like never before. This unique design approach is brought to life through the visual metaphor called the ‘Circle of Spark’ that ignites life’s most defining moments through inspiring stories and aspirational characters,” stated a press release from the company.
“ZEE TV’s strategic evolution of its on-screen TV experience leverages design for optimal business impact through enhanced information registration. It augments key aspects such as brand partners’ visibility, providing a distinctive proposition to its esteemed partners. Backed by the latest in ‘Neuroscience’, this intelligent design system captures consumer attention and heightens memorability, enhancing viewer retention of tune-in details and reinforcing platform recall. A holistic understanding of the consumer journey across the broadcast and digital ecosystem and imbibing their behavioural & navigational aspects forms the bedrock of Zee TV's innovative design approach,” it read.
Speaking on the refreshed visual experience, Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer – Content SBU, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “As pioneers of the television content landscape, our endeavour at ZEE has been to consistently deliver extraordinary experiences to our viewers. As we touch millions of hearts and homes across the many Bharats through our stories, our approach to design is in being native to culture, which we call ‘Soul to Screen’. This method enables us to be consumer centred and insight driven, making the brand and viewing experience personal. The new design for Zee TV captures the aspirations of the evolving Indian audiences. The ethos of ‘vibrance’ encapsulates the idea of a consumer who is confident, has innate strength and is taking action to shape an extraordinary tomorrow. In this new design language, we have combined cultural relatability with evolving CX trends, creating value for our viewers and advertisers alike, further fortifying our connection with our audiences and brands.”
The central essence of 'Vibrance' stands as a potent visual analogy for one's inner resilience, symbolizing a more assertive and luminous manifestation of self-confidence. This evolution aligns with the purposeful spirit of 'Naya Bharat,' capturing its energized, resolute essence, reflecting the shifting mindset of the audiences, the release stated.
For greater cultural relatability, Zee TV’s new design world derives inspiration from the ‘Genda Phool’, an omnipresent symbol of celebration and catharsis across Indian rituals. It's a signifier of auspicious beginnings, a custodian of overall well-being, in a way, almost completing the circle of life. This embodies the channel’s commitment to portraying a spectrum of emotions and experiences through its content.
Driven by audience exposed to a plethora of non-linear content platforms with immersive and interactive experiences, the channel’s design system offers a modular structure. This shift in design approach also responds to a transformative audience mind-set. Through this endeavour, ZEE has created a trail-blazing, future-ready approach that bridges the gap between linear and digital experiences.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Network18’s revenue grows 6% in FY 2023
Company’s revenue from advertisement and subscription grew by 10.9%
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 28, 2023 4:20 PM | 3 min read
Network18 has reported a 6% increase in its revenue from operations for the financial year 2022-23 compared to FY2021-22 amidst a soft ad environment, the company said in its annual report.
According to the report, the operating revenue grew from Rs 5880 crore in FY2022 to Rs 6223 crore in FY 2023 while the total income grew from Rs 5930 crore to Rs 6320 crore YoY.
For the calendar year 2023, the report said that it is expected that the advertising industry will grow at 12%, led by digital growth at 20%, while TV is expected to continue its trajectory of modest growth.
The company’s revenue from advertisement and subscription grew by 10.9 % from Rs 165.8 crore to Rs 183 crore. It said that its subscription revenue increased on account of sports business, while the movie business revenue grew YoY as it recovered from the impact of COVID-19.
“Subscription revenue remained flat for the first nine months as the ongoing litigation against NTO 2.0 prevented any change in pricing. Our subscription revenue grew in the fourth quarter on the back of Sports business,” it said.
Operating EBITDA declined by 87 % to Rs 137 crore in FY '22-23 from Rs 1080 crore in the previous fiscal as the company made investments in new initiatives.
Profit After Tax (attributable to Owners) was negative due to low operating profit and high finance costs, the company said, adding that soft revenue environment, along with an increase in costs and investments in new initiatives, dragged down the profitability of the Group. Increase in borrowing was primarily driven by Viacom18.
Group debt increased to Rs 5,815 crore in March 2023 from Rs 2,160 crore in March 2022, to fund higher payouts for content by Viacom18, mainly sports, digital content and movies, the report said.
Viacom18’s digital streaming of IPL created new viewership benchmarks on the opening weekend itself, drawing 100 mn+ new viewers, it said, adding that the platform delivered record-breaking 1.5 bn video views on the opening weekend and the number of digital viewers surpassed what was recorded across the complete season last year.
Jio Cinema set a new record for the most installed app in a single day with 25 mn+ downloads.
“An impressive start to FY23-24 has set the tone for the year ahead. Our businesses are in a strong position to leverage the improvement in macro factors.
“IPL getting more views on digital than TV has really marked an inflection point and our news business is stronger than ever. We have also onboarded some of the top talent from across the industry to help us in our transformation journey of becoming a technology driven organisation,” said Network18 chairman Adil Zainulbhai.
Total expenses of the company rose from Rs 5016 crore in FY22 to Rs 6422 crore in FY23. Marketing, distribution and promotional expenses for the company increased by 31 % from Rs 1036 crore in FY22 to Rs 1365 crore in FY23.
The depreciation and amortisation expenses grew from Rs 119 .5 crore to Rs 127.7 crore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Credibility & responsibility of traditional media transcends time'
At the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Kartikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder of iTV Network, delivered a keynote session on the hurdles and future of news media in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 4:20 PM | 3 min read
To talk about the future of news and media in the country, Kartikeya Sharma, MP, Rajya Sabha & Founder iTV Network, spoke at e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 on the importance of hyperlocal news, data and authenticity when it comes to successful media houses of the future.
The consumption of news and content with the availability of data has changed remarkably, he said. “Today, content creators sitting in their offices, or even from their homes, are making rapid strides in media and are the biggest challengers to mainstream media today. It is important to get one thing right, that is what our consumers want. We need to understand the changing consumers of news and also whether he or she wants a variety of content. They want authentic content, and content which is reliable. In the era of social media, broadcast, print and digital media retain far more significance, since the viewer still wants authentic news, which is based on facts, and we need to present them with their facts as our viewers are evolved enough and can make the judgments on their own.”
Sharma also touched upon the growth of hyperlocal news and the need of consumers and independent agencies to take control of their own narrative. “We also need to understand that today is the era of highly localized news or the hyperlocal news as we like to call it. People want to know what is happening in their city, in their immediate neighbourhood, in and around them. That explains the mushrooming of independent media entities in different cities across India. They also want to take control of their own narrative. It is the narrative that has always been led by traditional media entities. And now independent content creators and independent media entities, digital media entities want to set the narrative of news. The biggest threat traditional media faces is from the independent content creators, but it is their ability to fill the gap, which is something that we must look at.”
Speaking about legacy and traditional media houses and their future, Sharma said, “For all those who thought legacy media was over, they must understand the credibility and responsibility of traditional media transcends time. In a digital dispensation, which throws up many challenges, it acts as an enabler at the same time, because it rids us of restrictions of reach in traditional media and print and television. In some sense, it provides an equitable platform that allows us to focus on the content and improve its quality. In the digital era, content is the main driver and brings everyone on an equitable platform.”
Lastly, he added, “My takeaway is that news is here to stay. It is not going to go away, unlike the naysayers or people who are pessimistic about it. I think the very fact that news allows you to express your opinions the way you can, and the way you do is what distinguishes us from the other mediums.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Social media covers news before mainstream, but has no credibility: Sudhir Chaudhary
The Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak spoke at e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 on how the mainstream media has been suffering because of the way it is perceived
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
“The outlook of mainstream media has been shown negatively in the recent past. You put across an opinion out there, be it in favour or against, you will face trolls and backlash,” said Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak.
At the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Chaudhary delivered a monologue on how the mainstream media has been suffering because of the way it is perceived. Later, he got into a candid conversation with Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group about the reality of mainstream media, its challenges, being trolled and the 2012 arrest.
Chaudhary believes there is an ecosystem that wants the Indian audience to lose trust and credibility in mainstream media.
“As long as the mainstream media was dancing on their cue, they were enjoying it and nurturing the platform. But when the mainstream media started using their own mind, this ecosystem got offended maybe,” he said.
There are so many young journalists who want to become a part of mainstream media. “Imagine how they would be perceiving the state of Indian media. Hence, I feel we should together be united to try and change the way mainstream media is portrayed.”
Every industry faces jealousy and competition. In India, cinema, cricket and politics are some of the largest fraternities of networks and there too exists some competition but you will never see a cricketer speaking ill of fellow cricketers, be it of the rival team, according to the Aaj Tak executive.
In cinema too, no one gives a public opinion on their peers, rather, they at times encourage viewers to go and watch the counterpart’s film only because it portrays a good standard of theatrical work and infiltrates a sense of pride for the whole film industry.
Chaudhary further asked, “Can you imagine a journalist ever directing his viewers to a fellow journalist’s channel or even appreciating his or her work standard? We never even congratulate each other for the prestigious awards we win or milestones we achieve.”
Chaudhary said when he started working there was no social media but now it has developed as a separate ecosystem altogether and covers every news before mainstream media. “But, there is no credibility or authenticity to their news breaks.”
“This cohort of social media is trying to infect people’s minds by feeding them utter lies about mainstream media. From mainstream media being biased to being politically driven, we journalists get to hear everything via trolls and memes,” he said.
Twitter today has more than 2.7 crore audience, out of our 140 crore population which makes it about 1-1.5 per cent of the total audience but Twitter decides our agenda, he said. “Whatever is trending on Twitter throughout the day, is being broadcasted on TV news channels in the evening. In a routine circumstance, mainstream media should decide the agenda for social media but in our country, it’s vice versa,” Chaudhary added,
He further shared, “Another important thing to be noted is, the same user behaves differently on every platform. Facebook, Instagram do not emit as much negativity as Twitter’s level of trolling.”
Lastly, Chaudhary drew the attention to the fact there is a constant ongoing effort out there by external forces to develop fear in the mind of every journalist so they become hesitant before asking any question. This whole game is a well planned and plotted strategy to kill every mainstream media journalist’s urge to ask important questions and the industry together needs to tackle this.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Linear channels facing identity crisis due to flawed ratings system’
At the e4m NewsNext Summit, industry leaders came together to deliberate on the alternate revenue streams for news channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
While the growth of various digital platforms and news sharing by social media has impacted the core business of Linear TV channels, the controversial TV ratings system has forced channels to struggle with an identity crisis, opines Rabindra Narayan, MD & President, PTC Network.
Narayan was expressing his views on the challenges of the TV industry at the day-long e4m NewsNext Summit in Delhi on Sunday.
He was part of the panel titled, “Leveraging the rise of alternate revenue streams: Best Practices”. The other industry leaders on the panel were Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express and Sajal Mukherjee, Director of APEEJAY College of Communications. The session was moderated by Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent of e4m.
Highlighting the challenges in the TV industry, Narayan said, “We have a flawed TV rating system in which news and entertainment are being compared with the same barometers which is unfair. News items such as ‘aliens kidnapping humans’ have turned into entertainment programs while debates look like mock WWE sessions where panellists have to pin down each other for TRP. Hard facts and subject experts won't get space on TV as they are not entertainers. Influencers and YouTubers have become experts now.”
He further stated that most TV channels are dependent on advertisements of state and central governments and hence they are not able to criticize. If they do, they would be in trouble or in jail. He asserted, “PTC network has never accepted a single penny of government advertisements and hence has been able to maintain its editorial freedom.”
According to Narayan, Hindi and English TV channels are serving the same programs and heated debates. It's only vernacular TV channels, which are innovating new formats. “We innovated new programs, new formats, and chartered into new territories like the UK, the US and Canada to diversify our revenue streams.”
On alternative revenue streams, Varun Kolhi said, “Google must pay for the content they get from the news platforms. We should take a cue from Australia and devise a mechanism. Our content can go on digital media in collaborative form which will help us monetise the content.”
“Our biggest competition is with the Free News Service of Google and Facebook. Why can't broadcasters come together and go to Google and Meta and say ‘You have to pay to take my content on your platform’. The kind of money we get from them is peanuts. These are the issues that we need to debate,” Kohli said.
“From the day we launched, we were very clear that we wanted to be hardcore news,” he added.
Echoing the sentiments, Narayan urged the government to bring some policy that can force tech giants like Google and Meta to share their revenues with news producers. “One or two small TV channels can’t force Google or Meta to do so. The government must intervene in this regard.”
Sajal Mukherjee hailed social media platforms for increasing the shelf life of news items. He also suggested that media houses must define ways to serve quality and in-depth content.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
News and news choices are both ever-evolving: Supriya Prasad
The News Director at Aaj Tak spoke at the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 about TRP, AI anchors and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
At the e4m NewsNext summit 2023 held in Delhi on Sunday, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT spoke to Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group, about the complexities of a newsroom and the future of media broadcasting channels using technology and content.
Speaking about the pressures of the newsroom, Prasad said the profession is such, pressure will definitely be there. “Aaj Tak as a channel is trying to do their best in terms of keeping their credibility, that’s the main aim. For that, Aaj Tak tries to invest more on research and content rather than investing in the landing page.”
AI technology has quickly grappled news world now as many channels are bringing in AI anchors to deliver news. Talking about the future of this technology in the newsrooms, Prasad said that no matter how evolved the technology is, it can never replace the esteemed anchors that have been a part of the Aaj Tak newsroom for years. However, when a new technology approaches, they want to make sure they make the best use of it as quickly as possible.
Prasad said he believes news is ever-evolving, and news choices will also keep evolving. That is how the world progresses. As long as your news is accurate, it doesn’t matter what format you are using to show it, he says.
Speaking about what makes AajTak unique, Prasad said that Aaj Tak has a surprise element in its news delivery. People usually await how Aaj Tak will deliver a particular news item and what their take will be. That makes Aaj Tak very credible.
While replying to a question about why news channels always look at every small story from a political angle, Prasad explained that that is not the case. He spoke about how during the Chandrayaan-3 landing news, there was no political angle to it. Politics is definitely a big part of our system, but I do not agree that everything is shown from a political angle, he said.
Lastly, Prasad said that a broadcast news channel is an audio/visual experience. He says TRP and data is very important when it comes to news channels, but he raised questions on how BARC was stopped and then restarted and no proper data has come out from their side yet. He believes TRP is a snakes and ladders game and every channel is stuck in this flawed system.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star, Sony & Viacom18 in the fray for BCCI bilateral rights
The media companies will be taking part in the online auction for TV and digital rights
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 28, 2023 1:38 PM | 1 min read
The BCCI bilateral media rights will be a contest between Disney Star, Viacom18 and Sony Sports, e4m has learnt from industry sources.
The cricketing body is set to conduct an e-auction for awarding the rights on August 31.
According to sources, the three media conglomerates will be bidding for both TV and digital rights of bilateral cricket matches - international and domestic - for the next five years. The BCCI auction will be specifically for team India (men and women) matches being played within the country.
No other company will be partaking in the auction, the sources confirmed. As per earlier reports, Amazon and Alphabet were expected to bid for the media rights.
As reported by e4m earlier https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/bcci-tv-digital-bilateral-rights-lower-premium-expected-this-time-says-report-129019.html, the Board has kept TV and digital rights of the bilateral series in two packages of Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore per match, respectively, for 88 matches within the cycle (25 Tests, 27 ODI and 36 T20I). The combined base price of all matches stands at Rs 39.6 billion.
e4m reached out to all three media companies but didn't receive a comment till the publishing of the story.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube