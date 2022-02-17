India TV to don new look from tomorrow

Hindi news channel India TV will don a new look from tomorrow, February 18.

“The channel’s refreshed look coincides with its Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma’s birthday on Friday. It comes at a time when the country is glued to the news channels for minute-to-minute coverage on Assembly elections taking place in five states including the largest state, Uttar Pradesh,” the channel said in a statement.

“Uttar Pradesh is one of the strongest markets for India TV where the channel traditionally enjoys the highest viewership and time spent cutting across all age groups. Refreshing the look at all-time high viewership will add to the channel’s performance in terms of viewership data that is set to return on March 17, 2022. It will also add to the advertisers’ unshakeable trust in the channel,” they said.

The new look of the channel is aimed at offering its viewers more visually pleasing experiences with a modern look keeping with changing times. Its refreshed animations and visuals will be aligned with the new and advanced global trends. The refreshed look will add to the viewers’ delight and experience.

At a time when there is an information overload across all the media platforms including digital, the channel has committed a more clutter-free experience to its viewers. The refreshed look will be backed by a fresh and energetic approach corresponding to the channel’s content which is the highest benchmark in TV journalism.

"What a pleasant surprise from my India TV’s team on my birthday - India TV’s new and refreshed look. I wonder how they managed to keep it a secret from me. I am happy that the new look will be a treat to India TV viewers, it’s a great feeling to celebrate my birthday with my viewers who are dearest to me. Viewers are always our number one priority, and we will always be committed to the ethics of presenting news to them - less noise and more news" said Rajat Sharma referring to the channel’s philosophy ‘Shor Kam, Khabar Zyada’

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)