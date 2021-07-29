India Today’s Ankit Tyagi joins Times Now as Sr. Editor

He was associated with India Today for over a decade

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 7:56 PM
Ankit Tyagi

India’s Today’s well-known anchor and Editor Ankit Tyagi has quit and joined Times Now as Senior Editor. He was associated with India Today for over a decade.

Tyagi has played a pivotal role in the channel's political and electoral coverage through his 10 years and 6 months at India Today. He has reported and anchored on the scene for some of the biggest breaking news stories during his time there.

Reliable sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Sources have also revealed that Tyagi will anchor prime time shows on Times Now and Times Now Navbharat.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India today Times now Ankit Tyagi internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
BARC

Sun TV retains top spot across genres: BARC Week 29
3 hours ago

abp

Atideb Sarkar is the new Chief Editor and Publisher of ABP Group
3 hours ago

factual documentary special, Royal Enfield - Brands of India

Bomanbridge Media & EPIC announce global distribution partnership
5 hours ago