India Today’s Ankit Tyagi joins Times Now as Sr. Editor

He was associated with India Today for over a decade

India’s Today’s well-known anchor and Editor Ankit Tyagi has quit and joined Times Now as Senior Editor. He was associated with India Today for over a decade.

Tyagi has played a pivotal role in the channel's political and electoral coverage through his 10 years and 6 months at India Today. He has reported and anchored on the scene for some of the biggest breaking news stories during his time there.

Reliable sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Sources have also revealed that Tyagi will anchor prime time shows on Times Now and Times Now Navbharat.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)