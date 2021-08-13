IN10 Media set to launch GEC Ishara, ShowBox on DD Free Dish starting 16 Aug

As part of its strategy to expand the reach of its channels, IN10 Media Network is all set to launch its general entertainment channel, Ishara and music channel, ShowBox, on DD Free Dish from 16 August 2021. DD Free Dish, which has an estimated 40 million users mainly in Hindi-speaking Markets (HSM), will help the channels to expand their audience base in rural India.



It is pertinent to note that the reserve price for A+ bucket (Hindi GECs) is Rs 15 crore, while for B bucket the reserve price is Rs 10 crore. The B bucket is reserved for Music (Hindi), Sports (Hindi), Movies (Bhojpuri), GEC (Bhojpuri), and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels.



Ishara and ShowBox are pay channels and are already available on leading DTH and cable networks in the country like Dish TV, Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Hathway Cable, DEN Networks, IN Digital, and Siti Networks among others.



Ishara offers a variety of shows covering a gamut of genres from family drama to love story, mythology to women-centric, and more. Positioned as 'Ishara - Zindagi Ka Nazara', the channel captures and celebrates the essence of India’s culture, values, and diverse traditions with a contemporary perspective.



Launched in August 2019, ShowBox is a 24-hour youth music channel. Besides offering a range of programming including interviews, unplugged music, chartbusters, interactive shows, the channel is also providing a platform for local music and independent musicians.



According to a recent FICCI-EY report, DD Free Dish crossed the 40 million user base mark on the back of less expensive television sets, economic issues, launch of the DD Retro Channel and the return of big broadcasters to the platform. The report also noted that DD Free Dish has become a second set-top box within the home, used when there are no large events on television, in some cases.



The report stated that channels like Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Star Utsav and Colors Rishtey, which were re-launched on DD Free Dish witnessed viewership as high as the pre-NTO period. The report estimate the channels would have generated Rs 300-400 crore of incremental advertising revenues in 2020 which could increase to Rs 1000 crore in 2021.



IN10 Media Network owns and operates channels and businesses like Epic, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare, Ishara, Epic On, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions and Platanista Games.