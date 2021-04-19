GTPL Hathway's consolidated revenue jumps 22% at Rs 787.7 crore in Q4

India's leading digital cable TV and broadband service provider GTPL Hathway's consolidated revenue has jumped 22% at Rs 787.7 crore for the quarter ended 31st March as against Rs 646.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



Cable TV subscription revenue remained flat at Rs 266.5 crore compared to Rs 264.7 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from EPC contract stood at Rs 188.6 crore as against Rs 181.9 crore. Broadband revenue was up 77% at Rs 81.7 crore compared to Rs 46.1 crore.



Expenditure rose 30% to Rs 632.3 crore compared to Rs 521.7 crore. Pay channel cost also jumped 30% to Rs 292.6 crore compared to Rs 224.8 crore. During the quarter under review, EBITDA grew 25% to Rs 155.4 crore compared to Rs 124.6 crore. Net profit came in at Rs 57.1 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 13.8 crore.



For the full fiscal, the revenue was up 4% at Rs 2530 crore compared to Rs 2424.7 crore. Cable TV subscription revenue grew 4% at Rs 1071.2 crore from Rs 1030.8 crore. Broadband revenue rose 67% at Rs 279.2 crore from Rs 167.4 crore. Expenditure grew 1.82% to Rs 1957.7 crore compared to Rs 1922.6 crore. EBITDA was up 14% at Rs 572.4 crore while surged 145% at Rs 188.5 crore.



Commenting on the performance, GTPL Hathway MD Anirudhsinh Jadeja said, "GTPL Hathway consistently delivered on key KPIs, despite lockdown and restrictions in FY21. The highlight of FY21 was the growth in subscription revenues for both CATV and Broadband business, strong profitability, net-debt-free status, geographical expansion, healthy balance sheet, and improved return ratios. We have reduced our gross debt by ₹ 693 million in FY21. Additionally, the Company's board has recommended to increase the dividend to ₹ 4 per share in FY21. The Company associated with Mr. Boman Irani as its Brand Ambassador during Q4FY21. GTPL is gearing up to launch new products and services in FY22, thereby propelling its value-proposition in existing and new markets."

