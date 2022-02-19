Former Republic TV anchor Deepti Sachdeva starts her new venture-News You Don’t Get'

Deepti Sachdeva, who recently quit Republic TV as anchor and Sr. Editor has started her new venture -- News You Don’t Get.

Speaking to e4m about her new venture, Sachdeva said, “I have been on the field, on the anchor's chair for 18 odd years now. As we continue to change and evolve, so should news and means of communication.”

She said her focus will be to bring forth stories that directly affects the viewers and broadens their horizon, helps them understand what is not just happening in our backyard, but even internationally.

“I have a question for all of you. What's the 'news you don't get?' To answer that, we need to first ask, 'What's the news that you get today? It is full of partisan battles, conflict and negativity. It is as if everyone is only and only competing for your anxiety. So I'm asking if there's another way for us to do news? With so much happening all around us, you would ask. How do we know what's important and what's the kind of news you can ignore. My lens here is very very specific”, she shared.

