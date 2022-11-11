Editorji & WION in partnership talks: Vikram Chandra likely to host weekly show

Chandra had earlier said Editorji would be working with multiple stakeholders in the news ecosystem

Editorji Technologies, a multilingual video news platform founded by senior journalist and former CEO and Consulting editor of NDTV, Vikram Chandra, is in talks with WION for a possible partnership.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

The partnership, still in its early phase, is a natural extension of what Editorji and WION stand for –making local brands global.

At a forum organised by e4m earlier this year, Chandra had shared that Editorji would be working with multiple stakeholders in the news ecosystem to offer their tech solutions. Analysts see the ongoing talks with WION in that context.

Sources have also told e4m that if this deal comes through, Chandra may also host a weekly show on the channel.

So, will Chandra actually host a show on a channel that was a rival channel a few years back?

Some analysts see this as a possible situation. Given the fact that WION has no top face left post the exit of Palki Sharma, Vikram Chandra’s association with the channel can address this missing link.

Prior to setting up Editorji Technologies, Chandra was Consulting Editor and CEO of NDTV from 2011 to October 2016. Chandra's reputation as a journalist was built while covering the Kashmir conflict and he is known for hosting popular shows on NDTV like Nine O'Clock News, Gadget Guru and The Big Fight. Chandra has also received the designation "Global Leader for Tomorrow" from the World Economic Forum.

Launched in 2015, ‘World is One News’ (WION) - India’s digital-first international news channel has managed to build a top-of-mind recall in the crowded Indian news scape.

WION is Dr Subhash Chandra’s grand vision for the Indian media. He aspires to take India to a global stage and to eradicate the challenges faced by the nation at the domestic and international level.

We reached out to WION and Chandra for their comments on the development and will update the story as soon as we receive the comments.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)