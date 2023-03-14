Disney Star network to launch Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance
The channels will be available for subscription starting March 15, 2023
Disney Star network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network.
The new channels will cater to diverse audiences and deliver top-notch content across genres, the network said.
Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance will be available for subscription starting 15th March 2023 across cable networks, HITS, IPTV and DTH platforms.
"With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels. Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," said, Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star. "Female viewers consistently show a higher affinity for Hindi movies led by romance & drama, however there is not a single movies destination that caters to female audiences on TV. In fact, 98% of female TV-movie viewers would prefer a new Hindi movie channel dedicated to love and romance, and this makes Star Gold Romance a strong proposition,” he added.
Speaking on the launch of Star Gold Romance, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, “In India, the idea of love & romance is formed through the magical lens of cinema! And, for more than five decades, YRF movies have captivated India and Indians who have discovered various shades of love & also expressed and celebrated it in their relationships. Our iconic characters from timeless hits like Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Kabhi Kabhie, etc. continue to spread joy among generations of fans. We are delighted that some of our cult blockbusters will now have a new home in – Star Gold Romance – India’s New destination on TV for Love, Warmth & Romance.”
PM Modi to address India Today Conclave 2023 in Delhi
The conclave will be held on March 17 and 18 in Delhi.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 12, 2023 9:01 PM | 3 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the India Today Conclave 2023. The event, in its 20th edition, is set to take place on March 17 and 18 in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most influential leaders in the world, will be the 'Icon of India' speaker at the much-awaited meeting of minds at a time when the world is in turmoil — economic and geopolitical — and India has emerged as its lighthouse of hope.
Prime Minister Modi last addressed the India Today Conclave before the pandemic in 2019, a lot has changed since. In 2023, India has taken the centrestage in the world as the country is poised to become the third largest economy and a key player in security of the seas. India is the host of this year's G20 Summit, which is focused on clean energy and economic recovery.
According to India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie, "As he was famously referred to as the 'Disruptor in Chief' in his last Conclave visit, PM Modi's latest address is set to lay out his leadership strategies that are sure to shape the course of global development for years to come."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the India Today Conclave six times in the past, starting from his days as the Gujarat chief minister when he showcased his popular programmes that came to be known as the Gujarat Model and then as Prime Minister when he outlined the goals of a New India. He has delivered keynote addresses first as Gujarat chief minister in 2003, 2008 and 2011, then as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 and in recent years, as the Prime Minister in 2017 and 2019.
The theme of this year's Conclave is ‘The India Moment’. With the youngest working population in the world, India is poised to be one of the drivers of global economic growth. And with over 900 million internet users, it will also be ready to reap the digital dividend.
India is entering the big election season as PM Modi leads the BJP's fight for a third consecutive term at the Centre. The India Today Conclave 2023 will also set the agenda for the political battleground as prominent political personalities from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition debate and discuss their policies, promises and prospects.
As always, India Today Conclave 2023 will bring together a diverse range of voices from politics, business, entertainment, sports, and academia, and provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and debate.
The speakers include luminaries like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, industrialists Anil Agarwal and Sanjiv Goenka, entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, actor Ram Charan, geneticist David Sinclair and retired chief justices SA Bobde and UU Lalit, among others.
The India Today Conclave is a two-day event where high-profile speakers from various fields discuss and debate the most pressing issues facing India and the world. The event usually includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and other interactive sessions where speakers share their thoughts, insights and ideas on various topics.
Mandeep Singh quits B4U Network as Country Manager & COO
His next move is not yet known.
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 10, 2023 4:38 PM | 1 min read
B4U Network’s Country Manager and COO Mandeep Singh has quit.
He confirmed this development to e4m.
Before joining the Bollywood based television network, he was the CEO and founder of Billbergia, a premium plant-based and ultra-natural personal care & grooming brand. He posted about this job on his LinkedIn profile and will be based out of Mumbai.
Previously, he had 2 stints with The Walt Disney Company for more than 6 years each as Executive Director & Network Head - India| Media Networks and Director and Cluster Revenue Head respectively.
A professional with around 20 years of experience, Singh has pursued his post-graduation in business management and marketing from EMPI Schools.
B4U appoints Pawan Sharma as CRO & Mithilesh Champaneri as CPO
Both Sharma and Champaneri have served stints at leading media organisations.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 4:12 PM | 1 min read
B4U with its popular channels including B4U Music B4U Movies B4U Kadak B4U Bhojpuri and the newly launched Dhamaka Movies has appointed Pawan Sharma as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri as its Chief People Officer.
“I am elated to join B4U, a company that carries a great legacy of showing best in class Music, Regional and Movies content. I am looking forward to working closely with management of B4U network and leading a highly talented revenue team, as we enter into our next phase of growth” said Pawan Sharma who most recently was with Josh Talks as its business head. He has also worked in leadership roles at Network 18, Walt Disney, UTV, Big FM, Star Network.
Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as chief people officer and head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.
"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of the company's Human Capital & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work'', said Champaneri.
Dr. Jawahar Shah joins ENBA jury panel
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Dr. Jawahar Shah, philanthropist, homeopath, and academician joins the ENBA jury panel.
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently the Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System, a charitable arm of the Alumni Association from Indian Institute of Technology.
He was a member of the task force on COVID-19 (AYUSH), Government of Maharashtra. He has authored two books and delivered over 500 lectures across 22 countries. A technocrat, he gave the homeopathic world the largest Homeopathic Database and Decision Support System, HOMPATH.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
boAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta joins enba jury panel
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:51 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, has joined the exchange4media news broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2. With several accreditations under his name, he has been awarded with ET 40 Under 40 2021, Businessworld Young Entrepreneur 2019 and GQ Man of the Year 2022 among other prestigious honours.
Gupta is the Co-founder of boAt. Since its inception in 2014, the company has released a number of unique products like speakers, headphones and more.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Billion-dollar question: What will the new Zee-Sony entity be called?
Dr. Annurag Batra ponders on what would be the name of the merged entity, given that both Sony and Zee have been powerful brand names in their own right
By Dr Annurag Batra | Mar 9, 2023 8:56 AM | 5 min read
I have often asked individuals if they would change their name for $5 million. It depends if you asked a guy who has $50 million or more in his bank and has built a personal brand. Names are our identity. We attach so much to who we are all through our life, through our name. Name is our brand, name is who we are, name is how people relate to you. Name is what sets expectations and builds the relationship and sustains the relationship.
India’s largest merger in the media and entertainment is about to be completed with Sony and Zee coming together. The house of Sony and Zee both have powerful multi-platform destinations and have big IPs that viewers and brands identify and engage with.
Words and names have power. Both Sony and Zee are huge brands. Zee is a huge brand on the bourses and has consistently performed well.
The Sony-Zee merger will create a media and entertainment behemoth in India.
I have written in the past that the merger is a good thing for all stakeholders, viewers, advertisers and the omni-broadcasting ecosystem.
The multi-billion-dollar question now is what would be the name of the new entity, the joint single entity of Sony India and Zee Telefilms.
Zee is a huge consumer brand, the Pride of India and its viewers. Advertisers and investors swear by it and has performed well in a 360-degree way. Zee was founded on 25 November, 1982, and is in its 41st year.
I must point out that post-completion of this merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be merging into a new entity.
So, the two questions are:
Will there be a new name for the new entity?
The answer is - Yes.
The bigger question is what will be the new name?
I met NP Singh four weeks back at Sam Balsara’s annual dinner and I asked him and like the classic NP, he kept quiet and said “we are thinking”.
Most certainly there will be a new name.
The Indian entity of Sony Pictures is called Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited. I bet you did not know it, even if you are an industry leader. If you as a senior executive and industry leader don’t know it, how will consumers relate to it. From 1995 to 2007, the Indian entity of Sony Pictures was called SET India Private Limited and then from 2007 to 2015 Sony Pictures’ India arm was called Multi Screen Media Private Limited.
Culver Max Entertainment manages and operates 26 television channels, the streaming media platform Sony LIV, as well as the television studio Studio Next and film studios Sony Pictures International Studios. In April 2022, SPN changed its corporate name to Culver Max Entertainment, taking its name from a name and logo from a vanity production company used for Sony /Marvel animated series ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’. The name is used exclusively by the holding company with Sony Pictures Networks continuing to be used as the consumer-facing brand. I am sure you noticed that on 24 October, 2022, nearly all of Sony Network went for a rebranding, coinciding with Diwali. It replaced the cropped ‘S’ logo, used by SET since its launch, with the S Curve logo template used by Sony’s television networks worldwide since 2019 and first used by SonyLIV.
I am sure you know Sony Pictures’ headquarters is in Culver City, California, United States. That’s why Culver Max Entertainment
The key executives for many years have been Mr N P Singh, who is the MD and CEO, Mr Nitin Nadkarni, who is the CFO, and Mr Ashok Nambissan, who is the General Counsel.
Sony also has Sony Pictures India Pvt Ltd. As a media consumer franchise, Sony is a huge brand and has also been strengthened by its work in the last 27-plus years in India. Its association with Sony consumer durables has also strengthened the recall.
So what should be the name of the merged corporate entity? That’s the multi-billion-dollar question.
I do not know. We will know in a couple of weeks.
However, one thing I am certain of is that Zee is a name that India’s investors have betted on and have watched, and it would be a good idea to come up with a name that has both brands Sony and Zee. Zee is a huge brand in India, including in urban, semi-urban and rural India. Zee has been around for three decades, a little longer than Sony in India.
So, should the new entity be called Sony-Zee India?
That’s the best of both worlds. We will see.
The second question is - should the names of platforms and channels and IPs be changed?
To this one, I can empathically say that consumers, viewers have had a learning experience with these huge brands and platforms and it would be good to keep the brand franchises intact.
Over the last 3 decades, both businesses - Zee and Sony - have invested in building a name amongst viewers, and it would be best to build on the trust that viewers have in these huge brand franchises.
We are in March. Ideally, the merger has to be completed by March-end or April. Definitely in the first quarter, for it to have an annual impact and full life, and I am hopeful it will be completed soon.
Till then let’s see what Culver Max Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises give birth to. I am sure it will be a name, which will build on both strong brands of Zee and Sony.
And as they say, the idea is not to live forever but to create something that will.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld.
NBA chief Adam Silver on shortlist to succeed Bob Iger: Reports
The others on the list include Kevin Mayer of Candle Media and Disney Co-Chairman Dana Walden
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:17 AM | 1 min read
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is said to be on the shortlist for the top job at Walt Disney that has been vacant since Bob Iger left the position.
As per media reports, the others on the list include Kevin Mayer of Candle Media and Disney Co-Chairman Dana Walden.
It has also been reported that Silver's position at NBA could be in conflict of interest as NBA and Disney are in a broadcasting partnership.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in the mix to one day replace Bob Iger as Disney CEO, per @CGasparino.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 4, 2023
Silver’s current contract runs through 2024. pic.twitter.com/jy19dkpT6w
