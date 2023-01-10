DD channels can now be watched without set-top box
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued specifications for digital TV receivers that have built-in satellite turners for this facility
Free-to-air Doordarshan channels can now be watched without a set-top box, as per media reports.
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued specifications for digital TV receivers that have built-in satellite turners to enable viewers to watch these channels. TV manufacturers now have to incorporate the specifications in the new TV sets.
The move is part of DD phasing out analogue transmission.
Govt advises broadcasters against showing visuals that are not in 'good taste and decency'
MIB issues advisory after observing that some channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence in a manner that was quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:20 PM | 3 min read
Taking note of some recent incidents where TV news channels showed clips which “grossly compromised on good taste and decency”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to broadcasters to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death, in conformity with the Programme Code.
“This Ministry has time and again issued advisory to Private Satellite Te1ex’ision channels for adhering to the Programme Code laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1'995. The Ministry has observed that over the last few months, several television channels including the mainstream channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in manners which grossly compromised on "good taste and decency”, and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer. Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts — old aged, middle-aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act,” read the advisory.
“However, notwithstanding the spirit behind these Codes, television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of' blurring the images or showing them from long shots. The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency. Such reporting also have an adverse psychological impact on the children. There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory.
In most of these cases, it was also observed that these video clips, etc., have been taken by the broadcasters from social media and lilttle effort has been made to modulate or attune or edit such clips so as to make it compliant and consistent with the spirit of the Programme Code.”
The advisory note further mentioned, “such telecast by the television channels is a matter of grave concern and in view of the larger public interest involved and having regard to the nature of audience of television channels including elderly, women and children, all private television channels are strongly advised to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death in conformity with the Programme Code, including the following: -
1. Offends against good taste or decency
2. Contains anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths
3. Criticize, malign or slander an individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral of the country.
Anurag Singh of Zee News joins Bharat Express as Managing Editor
Singh has vast experience of working in Print and Broadcast media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Anurag Singh, Senior journalist and former Output Head of Zee News has joined the upcoming Hindi news channel 'Bharat Express' as Managing Editor.
Having worked in media for more than two and a half decades, Singh has vast experience of working across Print and Broadcast media.
He started his career in the field of journalism with 'Amar Ujala' and served stints in 'Dainik Jagran' and 'Dainik Bhaskar' before joining NewsTV.
Singh has also been a part of the launching team of various prestigious news channels. In the year 2000, he was a part of the launching team of 'Aaj Tak'. In 2002, when 'Star News' (now ABP News) started from Mumbai, he joined it after pausing his innings at 'Aaj Tak' and was part of its launching team in Mumbai. Apart from this, along with the launching team of 'IBN7' (now News18 India) in the year 2006, he has also been part of the founding team of 'News18 India'.
Prasar Bharati to overhaul transmitters on Indo-Nepal border, Jammu & Kashmir: Report
CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said that efforts will be made to further strengthen AIR and DD under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) scheme
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati will upgrade its transmitters, especially the "weak" ones along the Indo-Nepal border, and Jammu and Kashmir said a report quoting its top executive Gaurav Dwivedi.
He said that efforts will be made to strengthen All India Radio and Doordarshan under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network (BIND) scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for the upgrade and expansion of broadcasting infrastructure till 2025-2026.
The report says that Prasar Bharati will recruit more engineers and technicians and also rope in in-house and outside professionals to run the upgraded infrastructures.
Dwivedi also added that areas on the border and further are prioritised for the overhaul. Apart from 100W transmitters, FM transmitters of 10 KW and higher capacities are being installed to improve the coverage by more than 600,000 sq km.
More than 80,000 free DD DTH receiver sets will be distributed as a plan to expand Prasar Bharati's reach in the extremism-affected border areas, strategic locations and aspirational districts, said the report.
The broadcaster will also onboard more correspondents to galvanise news reporting in the areas. The report says that there have been many vacancies for the posts of Europe, Africa and US correspondents.
Sr. Journalist Vasindra Mishra rejoins Jantantra TV as News Director
Mishra has been active in the field of journalism for more than three decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 10:03 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Vasindra Mishra has rejoined Hindi news channel Jantantra TV as News Director.
Mishra confirmed this development to e4m.
During his earlier stint at Jantantra TV Mishra was working as Editor-in-Chief at the channel and under his leadership Jantantra TV was relaunched
Before resuming his second innings at Jantantra TV, he was serving as the Governor's Nominee on the Board of Management of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Mishra has been active in the field of journalism for more than three decades. He has over two decades of experience in the television industry and over a decade in the print industry. Mishra started his career with an English newspaper in Ranchi. He joined Prabhat Khabar in the year 1988 and Amar Ujala in 1989.
After this he moved to Times of India, Lucknow in the year 1995. After fulfilling his responsibility in this newspaper for about two years, he started his new innings in 1997 with Hindustan Times in Lucknow and later joined Zee News.
Former Zee News Mumbai Bureau Chief Rakesh Trivedi joins Times Now Navbharat
He has close to two decades of experience in media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 8:48 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Trivedi, former Mumbai Bureau Chief of Zee News has joined Times Now Navbharat as Deputy News Editor, Maharashtra.
He has close to two decades of experience in media.
Trivedi was associated with Zee News for one year and four months from Oct 2021 to Dec 2022. Prior to joining Zee News Trivedi was working as Deputy News Editor at Times Network from Dec 2020 to October 2021. He has also served stints at ABP News, IBN 7 and ETV Marathi in the past.
Shamsher Singh quits as Managing Editor of Bharat24
Prior to Bharat24, Singh was Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 6:04 PM | 1 min read
Shamsher Singh, who recently joined Bharat24 as Managing Editor, has moved on.
Singh confirmed the development to e4m.
Prior to joining Bharat24, Singh was Managing Editor of ZEE Hindustan. He was earlier associated with Republic Bharat.
Singh has 22 years' experience in the media and broadcast industry and has worked with networks like TV Today, India TV and Republic Bharat in his past endeavors. He has also been the winner of the Ram Nath Goenka Award (2008-09) for his exemplary work in journalism.
'Not inclined to pass interim order staying NTO 3.0': Kerala HC to AIDCF
The court has listed the matter 8th February 2023 and has asked the parties to complete pleadings
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
On Thursday, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) petitioned the Kerala High Court against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0, requesting a stay on the implementation of the same, which is said to come into effect from Feb 1, 2023.
In response, the court indicated that it's not inclined to pass any interim order staying the amendment and also declined to pass any order after hearing detailed arguments.
TRAI was represented by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who sought to dismiss AIDCF's writ petition. He argued that the amendments were carried out after detailed consultation with the stakeholders and after the Supreme Court upheld TRAI's authority in the matter.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi supported TRAI's amendments and said that there's no case for stay on the amendments.
The court declined to pass an interim order and has listed the matter for February 8, 2023. It has also directed the parties to complete pleadings.
AIDCF has requested HC to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and with a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
The federation has told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry and that there is a trend of constant decline in subscribers base for MSOs and DTH operators. TRAI’s own data shows that in the last eight quarters the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators having more than a million subscribers has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
