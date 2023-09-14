Boycott of anchors takes the nation back to the emergency era: NBDA
Decision taken by the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee sets a dangerous precedent says the media body in its statement
News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed anguish and concern at the decision taken by the IN.D.L.A. Media Committee not to send their representatives on the shows and events hosted by certain journalists/anchors.
“The decision taken by the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee sets a dangerous precedent. The ban on representatives of the opposition alliance from participating in TV news shows anchored by some of India's top TV news personalities goes against the ethos of democracy”, NBDA said in a statement.
The statement further said that this move betokens intolerance and imperils press freedom.
“The opposition alliance claims to be the champion of pluralism and a free press, but
its decision betrays callous disregard for democracy's most fundamental tenet - the inalienable right to openly express ideas and opinions. The boycott of certain journalists/anchors takes the nation back to the Emergency era, when the press was gagged, and independent opinions and voices were crushed. NBDA urges the opposition alliance to withdraw its decision of boycotting certain journalists and anchors as such a decision would amount to browbeating journalists and stifling freedom of speech and expression of the media”, read the statement.
Unencrypted channels on DD Free Dish promoting piracy?
Cable operators allege that unregistered local players in rural areas are illegally taking unencrypted feed from DD Free Dish and providing it to customers, which is harming the industry
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 13, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Over the last few years there have been increasing discussions on the growing popularity of DD Free Dish, a free-to-air service being provided by Prasar Bharati. When the platform was first launched in 2004, it had just 20 channels under it but now there are over 200 channels. While consumers continue to enjoy the FTA service, cable operators are disturbed by the fact that DD Free Dish is providing unencrypted channels, which is "promoting piracy”.
According to big cable operators, Prasar Bharati, which is selling DD Free Dish slots to broadcasters at huge prices, is allegedly not complying with TRAI’s Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 (Quality of Service Regulations) which makes it mandatory to provide encrypted channels. The AIDCF recently moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against DD Free Dish for allegedly not abiding by TRAI’s regulation that requires the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner. TDSAT has issued notice to Prasar Bharati and other respondents in the matter which will now be heard next month.
Says Peeush Mahajan, President, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), local players who are operating without license in rural areas are taking feed from DD Free Dish as it is unencrypted and providing channels to customers. AIDCF has nine cable networks under it.
“The smaller cable operators in rural areas and small towns, who run networks without licences, take feed from the Free Dish antenna as it is unencrypted and transmit these signals in analogue mode to their customers. There is no check /curbing mechanism deployed by Free Dish. Due to this, customers get the channels for free at their premises via piracy which is hurting the overall industry,” Mahajan told e4m.
He said a digitally addressable system or DAS was implemented in 2012 which was meant for the cable TV industry to curb piracy as all the subscribers get digital addresses via CAS (conditional access system) and SMS in DAS technology. CAS is a digital mode of transmitting TV channels through a set-top box (STB). The transmission signals are encrypted and viewers need to buy a set-top box to receive and decrypt the signal.
Industry experts say while all the multiple system operators (MSOs) have implemented DAS in phase wise manner from 2012 to 2016, thereby helping in curbing piracy, DD Free Dish is still providing its signals in non-encrypted mode.
MSOs operate through their deployed cable network, wherein the consumer/subscriber is provided encrypted signals of television channels through set-top box deployed at their premises. This, say experts, has also led to a non-level playing field for cable operators with DD Free Dish.
“The objective of DD Free Dish was to provide education and information in rural areas. It was a not-for-profit service. But since 2019, Prasar Bharati changed its policy and started auctioning slots where it invites broadcasters. These broadcasters pay hundreds of crores for these slots annually,” said an expert said on the condition of anonymity.
“These broadcasters are paying for slots on DD Free Dish, and are charging hefty amounts from DPOs (distribution platform operators). It is unfair for the DPOs or cable operators,” the experts added.
DD Free Dish is the only free-to-air (FTA) Direct-To-Home (DTH) Service where there is no monthly subscription fee from the viewers. It requires a one-time investment of about Rs 2000 for purchasing set-top-box (STB) and small-sized dish antenna with accessories. Currently, there are 167 TV channels on the platform and 48 radio channels on Free Dish with a reach of more than 43 million households.
As per the recent FICCI-EY Report 2022, “Free Television continued to grow its base to reach an estimated 43 million subscribers on the back of less expensive television sets, economic issues, and addition of new channels to the platform.”
e4m reached out to Prasar Bharati for their stand on the matter, but is yet to receive a response.
Mandeep Singh joins NDTV as Revenue Head - TV Network
Singh has over two decades of executive experience with leading media corporations
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 5:02 PM | 1 min read
Mandeep Singh, who recently stepped down as Bennett Coleman’s Vice President, has joined NDTV as Revenue Head - TV Network.
Highly placed sources confirmed this development to e4m.
Singh has over 21 years’ executive experience with leading media corporations, including The Walt Disney Co, UTV, Zee, Times Television Network, and BCCL Response (Times of India Group).
He has also launched and operated a D2C start-up (A Digital First Personal Care Venture) as its Co-Founder & CEO.
Singh was associated with B4U Network as their Country Manager & COO before joining BCCL as Vice President. He has also served as Executive Director with The Walt Disney Company and was leading the revenue function for 13 years.
India Daily Live bags slot on DD Free Dish for Rs 10.62 crore
The channel was the only participant in the auction, say sources
By Sonam Saini | Sep 12, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
India Daily Live has bagged a slot on the DD Free Dish for Rs 10.62 crore. According to the sources, the channel was the only participant in the September 12th auction.
Prasar Bharati invited applications for the allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of the DD Free Dish DTH platform for the period between September 9, 2023 and March 31, 2024 through the 72nd online e-auction process.
The reserve price for News & Current Affairs (Hindi) that falls under Bucket C is Rs 10.57 crore
'DD Free Dish not abiding by TRAI's regulation': AIDCF moves TDSAT
The QoS regulations that require the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner is being disregarded, say sources
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 11, 2023 1:50 PM | 3 min read
All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against DD Free Dish for allegedly not abiding by TRAI’s regulation that requires the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner.
A reliable source told e4m that the Tribunal has issued notice to Prasar Bharti on the plea of AIDCF, which has nine cable networks under it.
“Broadcasters have been providing the channel decoders to DD Free Dish without charging them for the pay channels. DD Free Dish is not abiding by the QoS regulations that require the channels to be provided in an encrypted manner,” sources said.
“TRAI has defined the category of channels as Pay Channel or FTA (i.e., Free to Air) channels as per its regulations and all the broadcasters define their channels as Pay or FTA. However, some channels, which are declared as pay channels by broadcasters are available as free-to-air (FTA) on DD Free Dish platform which is resulting a non-level-playing field between DD free Dish and MSOs,” said Peeush Mahajan, President, AIDCF.
The petition, filed by AIDCF and GTPL Hathway Ltd, which was accessed exclusively by e4m, sought compliance with the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 applicable to Broadcasting Services in India and in particular that the Prasar Bharati provides all private television channels through encrypted signal for DD Free Dish Service.
The plea has alleged that broadcasters have been providing TV channel decoders of certain pay channels to the DTH platform DD Free Dish, without charging any tariff for the pay channels.
“For the same pay channels, the broadcasters have been charging relevant tariffs from the constituents of the Petitioner (AIDCF) as well as other DPOs under the regulatory framework of TRAI,” it said.
Apart from Prasar Bharati, the other respondents named in the petition are the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and many broadcasters.
“Declare that channels that are telecast as Free to Air on Respondent No.1’s (Prasar Bharati) network cannot be pay channels under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017,” the plea sought.
It also sought that all agreements between Prasar Bharati and private broadcasters, which are contrary to TRAI regulations, be declared null and void.
The cable federation urged the tribunal to ensure that all private television channels are broadcast to the end consumer in encrypted form through digital addressable systems.
MIB cancelled 256 MSO registrations in August
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,486, compared to 1,738 in July
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has cancelled the registration of over 200 multi-system operators (MSOs) in one month. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,486 as of August 31, 2023, compared to 1,738 as of July 31, 2023. There has been a drop of 14.5% in the number of MSOs in one month.
As per the numbers shared by MIB, out of the 257 cancelled registrations, only one registration was surrendered by Raja Rajeshwari Entertainment Pvt. Ltd on August 21, 2023. The rest of the MSO registrations were cancelled because they were non-operational.
Among the MSOs who lost registrations are Raja Rajeshwari Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Uvaca Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd., Digital Nucleus Network Communications Pvt. Ltd., Saharas Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad, Mplex Networks Pvt. Ltd., All Digital Networks India Ltd, and GTPL Vijayaraya Network. All of these registrations were issued between 2013-2020.
How VRL News Media will benefit from Republic acquisition
VRL News Media reported a revenue of Rs 17 crore in FY 2021-22
By Sonam Saini | Sep 8, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Republic Media Network acquired VRL News Media's complete broadcast news division last week. The acquisition is part of a larger asset purchase of VRL Media's broadcast news division, the value of which is not disclosed.
VRL Media, which owns the Dighvijay 24x7 news channel, which debuted in April 2017, has been relaunched as Republic Kannada. This will be the fourth channel in Republic Media Network's lineup.
According to financial data provided by Tofler, VRL Media’s news division reported a loss of Rs 17 crore for FY22, while the entire group incurred a loss of Rs 13 crore against Rs 6.36 crore in the previous financial year. Dighvijay 24x7 news channels’ total income for the year stood at Rs 12 crore. During the year the news channel’s advertisement revenue was Rs. 11.71 crore as against Rs.10.70 crore in the FY 2020-21 with a growth rate of 9% and had incurred an expenditure of Rs.30.57 crore which also includes the depreciation charge on fixed assets.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, the TV category is tremendously fragmented, with over 200 TV news stations and free, making it difficult for companies to scale up. He explained that since VRL media is one of the smaller regional broadcasters, a lot of synergies can come in from the Republic due to its big network. Since people in India do not pay for news, the only option to monetize the news genre is through advertising.
He said, "There is fierce competition; the larger players control the lion's share of the market. They can experience a revenue increase as a result of the deal with Republic TV, as they will gain exposure to many significant corporate advertisers. As a result, they may experience some respite in terms of revenue growth and scaling up."
Meanwhile, Arnab Goswami-promoted ARG Outlier Media Asianet News Private Limited (Republic Media Network) had reported a total revenue of Rs 362.86 crore in FY 2021-22 against Rs 283.49 crore in the previous fiscal. The media company posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 44.94 crore against a loss of Rs 11.41 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations for the media company for FY 2021-22 was Rs 360 crore against Rs 280.42 crore in the previous fiscal.
These companies have not filed their FY 2022-23 financials yet.
Experts shared that while VRL news media gets to associate itself with a big brand, Republic Media will have access to VRL media assets and properties, which will reduce the cost of production and setting up a new studio.
According to the official press note, the acquisition of the broadcast business of VRL News Media brings with it large properties and assets. Republic Kannada will have 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, who are deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka, an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists, 73 cutting-edge in-house news production tools, an expansive newsroom, and multiple studio spaces in Bengaluru.
"Republic media network is a national news channel, so the channel is loaded with advertising revenue," noted B. Sridhar, Group Director, Innocean WorldWide Communications. He said, “From an advertising standpoint, expanding into new markets will assist them to expand and project themselves as a large network."
He also feels that a lot of things would be shared across the two media networks, such as production and new ideas for marketing the channel better.
Another industry observer on the condition of anonymity shared that Republic Media is a big network. Its channels are number one or two as per BARC India ratings. "The acquisition will help VRL Media get big advertisers along with ones which are already associated with Republic Media. In the medium to long term, potential breakeven may emerge."
Viacom18 bags media rights for Indian Super League
The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages and will also be streamed free on JioCinema
By e4m Desk | Sep 7, 2023 5:20 PM | 3 min read
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has announced Viacom18 Media Private Limited as the ‘new home of Indian Football’ for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The 10th season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a blockbuster clash between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.
Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL, India’s top-tier football league, across Digital and Linear TV platforms. The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages keeping in mind the diverse audience of the league, and will also be streamed free on JioCinema, read a press release.
“Over the past decade, ISL has proven to be a driving force behind the overall development of football in India both on and off the field. In its next phase of growth Viacom18 will be the perfect partner to take ISL to a larger audience, with its strong digital capabilities and connect with new-age sports fans. Viacom18’s digital streaming platform JioCinema, which will stream ISL for free, has brought a pioneering viewing experience through livestreaming of properties such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the TATA IPL and it will continue to bring a similar experience for ISL,” the release stated.
Football Sports Development Limited Spokesperson said, “We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football.”
Viacom18 Media Private Limited Spokesperson, said, “Winning the streaming and broadcast rights to the ISL is a big step forward for us in the direction of building a glittering stable of footballing action. The ISL has led the resurgence of Indian football in recent years and coming on board with the league as the exclusive media partner enables us to contribute to the development of the sport in the country. We believe this is an exciting time in Indian football and through our extensive presentation of the league we aim to stoke a renewed interest in the heart of every Indian football lover.”
ISL Season 10 will kick off at prime time of 8:00 PM, with double headers starting at 5:30 PM.
