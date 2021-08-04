Bharti Airtel's DTH revenue jumps 9% to Rs 809.5 crore in Q1

Bharti Airtel's direct to home (DTH) division has reported 9% growth in revenue at Rs 809.5 crore for the quarter ended 30th June vis-à-vis Rs 744.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Reported EBITDA for this segment was at Rs 542.1 crore, an 8% increase compared to Rs 504.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The reported EBITDA margin was at 67% in the current quarter as compared to 67.7% in the corresponding quarter last year. Reported EBIT for the quarter was Rs 269.9 crore as compared to Rs 251.2 crore. The resultant EBIT margin was at 33.3% as compared to 33.7% in the corresponding quarter last year and 32.4% in the previous quarter.

During the current quarter, the company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 293.2 crore.

The company witnessed a growth in customer base by 282,000 during the quarter from 17.7 million in Q4’21 to 18 million in Q1’22 and a growth of 6.9% YoY from 16.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year. ARPU for the quarter was at Rs 151 as compared to Rs 144 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Telemedia houses the DTH business while it operates under the Airtel Digital TV brand. The DTH operator offers a total of 667 channels including 86 HD channels (including 3 HD SVOD services), 60 SVOD services, 6 international channels and 4 interactive services.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenues from Homes operations were Rs 6,533 Mn as compared to Rs 5,786 Mn in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 6,009 in the previous quarter. The company accelerated LCO partnerships in non-wired cities, taking up the LCO partnership model live in 301 cities.

Under home services, the company provides fixed-line telephone and broadband services for homes in 387 cities (including LCOs) pan-India. The product offerings include high-speed broadband on copper and fibre and voice connectivity, up to the speeds of 1 Gbps for the home segment.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 323 crore as compared to Rs 351.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 49.4% during the quarter as against 60.7%. EBIT for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was Rs 94.6 crore as compared to Rs 158.4 crore. The resultant EBIT margin was at 14.5% as compared to 27.4%.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the company incurred capital expenditure of Rs 389.2 crore.

As on June 30, 2021, the company had Homes operations in 387 cities (including LCOs). The segment witnessed a revenue growth of 12.9% YoY. Airtel added the highest ever customer base of 285,000 during the quarter from 3.07 million in Q4’21 to 3.35 million in Q1’22. On a YoY basis, the customer base increased by 36.9%.

