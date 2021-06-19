Association of Regional TV Broadcasters merges with News Broadcasters Federation

The move aims to strengthen the industry by building the federation 'more democratic, diverse and united in spirit.

The Association of Regional Television Broadcasters of India (ARTBI) has merged with the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), according to a statement on Friday.

The decision was ratified at the NBF Governing Board meeting, the Federation said in the statement.

The move aims to strengthen the industry by building the federation 'more democratic, diverse and united in spirit, in the best interest of the news broadcasting industry and the public at large,' the NBF added.

NBF president Arnab Goswami said, 'The amalgamation of the ARTBI makes the NBF beyond doubt the largest pan-India broadcasters’ body, more than twice as large as another existing broadcasters’ association.' 'With this significant scale, the NBF will set new news standards and highest self-regulation and editorial standards,' he added.

ARTBI founder Kartikeya Sharma expressed happiness over the move.

'We are happy with the merger of India's first recognised Association of Regional Television Broadcasters of India with the NBF. Now, the time is there for the consolidation where we must consolidate the NBF and the ARTBI together, so we formed the largest body and can do much better for all stakeholders involved,” the NBF in its statement quoted Sharma as saying.

The ARTBI has been working for the resolution of the issues of regional channels at the national and state levels with government and other agencies “for the past over a decade,” its convenor Rakesh Sharma said.

'The broadcasting industry has evolved during this period. The issues of regional and national broadcasters are almost the same. To leverage the strength and bring in efficacy, it has been decided to merge ARTBI with NBF. I am sure this initiative will strengthen the cause of regional channels,' he added.

