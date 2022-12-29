Analog terrestrial transmitters phased out: Anurag Thakur
The Prasar Bharati has exempted 50 transmitters put up at strategic locations
I&B minister Anurag Thakur has said that Prasar Bharati has phased out all terrestrial transmitters except 50 that have been installed at 'strategic locations'.
TRAI had recommended in 2017 that broadcast services should be run with digital terrestrial transmission and analog transmission should be phased out by 2023.
As per the broadcast regulator, the analog transmitters provide 'poor quality' reception and hinder efficient use of spectrum.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ratings, pricing & acquisition: TV industry’s key happenings this year
We look back at the landmark events that dominated the broadcasting business in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:03 AM | 5 min read
The year 2022 was crucial for the broadcasting industry as it witnessed several key developments –from the resumption of news TV ratings to the awarding of IPL media rights. The implementation of NTO 2.0 and the debates over the landing page issue also kept industry leaders busy. However, the news that rocked the industry towards the fag end of the year was the acquisition of NDTV by the Adani Group.
We look at some key developments and how they influenced or altered the broadcast industry this year.
Resumption of News TV ratings
News channels breathed a sigh of relief when the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India resumed the publishing of TV news ratings after 18 months, in March this year. The data was released as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for News and Special Interest genres.
The Augmented Standards entailed the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis. Although stakeholders in the industry welcomed the decision, others remained sceptical about BARC ratings. NDTV pulled out from the television ratings body, followed by Zee Media and iTV Network.
And the fight for being the No.1 news TV channel continues.
Landing Page Debate
Another point of contention in the television news industry has been the use of landing pages, which is the default channel that appears when a viewer turns on the set-top box. The debate has been over its susceptibility of being used to influence viewership.
Although there is no legal prohibition against using landing pages for marketing or promotional purposes, the debate over the ethics of using landing pages as a means of distribution tactics to gain more viewership continues.
Adani acquires NDTV
Adani acquiring NDTV has been one of the biggest news of 2022 for the broadcast industry. On August 23, 2022, AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, announced that it was indirectly acquiring 29.18% stake in NDTV, and launched an Open Offer to acquire an additional 26% from the company's shareholders.
Post the announcement, NDTV saw a lot of upheaval with some key exits at the senior management level, including the resignation of Ravish Kumar. In the latest development, NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have divested most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network. Following the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
TRAI-NTO 2.0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued an amended new tariff order (NTO) in November 2022. TRAI has returned to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet in the amended tariff order and regulation while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all channels in a bouquet.
While broadcasters applauded the regulator for their collaborative efforts, MSOs and LCOs expressed concern about losing customers to DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
Broadcasters publish new pricing
Following the amendment of the New Tariff Order (NTO) by TRAI, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets and also announced launches of new channels, which were earlier deferred in 2021.
IPL Media Rights
The year 2022 also saw the largest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction. In a landmark bidding process held earlier this year, Disney Star paid Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 billion) for the rights to broadcast men's IPL in the Indian subcontinent for 2023-27, while Viacom18 paid Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 billion) for the league's digital rights.
With $12 million per match, IPL is now the world's second most lucrative sports league, trailing only the NFL.
Announcement of Women IPL
Following the success of the men’s IPL media rights issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’. The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, BCCI is expected to make Rs 200 crore from Women's IPL media rights.
DD Free Dish Exits
Prasar Bharati raked in Rs 645 crore from the allotment of 59 MPEG-2 slots on its free direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish in the 58th annual e-auction. In the previous e-auction, the pubcaster had raked in Rs 731.34 crore from the sale of 57 MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish.
The 12% decline in revenue was due to the exit of key channels like Star Utsav, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Star Utsav Movies, and Sony Wah, and the drop in overall collection from the news genre, sources added.
The four big broadcasters - Star, Zee, Sony and Viacom18 - have decided to take off their popular entertainment channels from DD Free Dish as the platform is hurting the growth of pay DTH platforms.
Airing content of national importance
According to Clause 35 of the guidelines, the Union Cabinet has approved "Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in 2022," making it mandatory for Indian TV channels to air content of public interest for 30 minutes every day. This led to news channels informing MIB that they were already airing enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
MIB has now asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2022: TV industry exits that made news
As the year ends, we revisit some of the big people movements in the TV news sector
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:04 AM | 5 min read
The TV news industry saw several high-profile exits this year. The exit of the NDTV founders and top journalists of the channel following the Adani acquisition made big news for the last few weeks of the year. Palki Sharma moving out of Wion also evoked a lot of mixed reactions. 2022 saw several news curators moving on to other career opportunities.
As we bid adieu to 2022, we revisit some of the exits in the TV news sector that made headlines and created a significant amount of buzz in the industry. Read on
Prannoy & Radhika Roy
NDTV Founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as RRPRH Directors in November. Prannoy was an Indian economist and journalist. He founded NDTV along with her wife Radhika. She also served as Managing Director of NDTV from 1998-2011.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/roys-to-fully-exit-ndtv-sell-stake-to-adani-124434.html
Ravish Kumar
Ravish Kumar stepped down as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, following the Adani takeover. He was hosting a number of programmes, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des ki Baat, and Prime Time. Kumar is known for his ground-breaking coverage of the issues impacting the people of the country. Kumar has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, and Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ravish-kumar-resigns-from-ndtv-124006.html
Palki Sharma Upadhyay
Palki Sharma Upadhyay moved out of WION in September 2022. She had been synonymous with WION for helming the prime-time show Gravitas. Sharma has now joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/palki-sharma-upadhyay-confirms-exit-from-wion-with-tweet-122216.html
Bhaskar Das
Bhaskar Das quit as Republic Media Network’s Chief Strategy Officer in May 2022. He was with Republic Media Network since 2019. Das joined as Group President and was later elevated as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020. He was earlier President of The Times of India Group, and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. Das was also Executive President at Dainik Bhaskar Group.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bhaskar-das-quits-republic-media-network-120163.html
Megha Tata
Megha Tata stepped down as Managing Director-South Asia of Discovery Inc in July 2022. Tata was with Discovery for over three years. In her career spanning three decades, Tata has worked with media brands such as Star India, Turner International, HBO and BTVi. She has now joined animation company Cosmos-Maya as its Chief Executive Officer.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/megha-tata-bids-adieu-to-discovery-inc-121212.html
Vinay Maheshwari
India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quit after a six-month short-term tenure. He joined India TV in March this year. He has moved on for other professional avenues.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/india-tv-group-ceo-vinay-maheshwari-quits-122880.html
Rama Paul
Rama Paul stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network this December. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023. Paul has been with ABP News Network for over 7 years. Before ABP, Paul was associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/rama-paul-moves-on-from-abp-news-network-124076.html
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira stepped down as Senior Director, Warner Bros Discovery, in June 9. Chendira is a media industry veteran with two decades of experience, most of which has been in leadership roles. Prior to Discovery, he was General Manager, India, at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd. Chendira’s prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) & Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network) for the India region.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shaun-nanjappa-chendira-steps-down-as-senior-director-warner-bros-discovery-120729.html
Partha Sarthi Kuila
Partha Sarthi Kuila, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West, quit the company in June 2022. At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels, including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam. Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, he had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/partha-sarthi-kuila-quits-zee-media-set-to-join-a-soon-to-launch-news-channel-120715.html
Pranav Bakshi
Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital - Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network stepped down from his role in December this year to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. He was earlier with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and Corporate Head for almost five years. Bakshi also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/times-networks-pranav-bakshi-moves-on-124066.html
Jacob Mathew
Senior journalist Jacob Mathew resigned from News 24 on September 3, 2022. Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022. This was Jacob Mathew’s second innings with News 24. As Vice President, Jacob Mathew was monitoring satellite channels, digital platforms and BAG Network’s training institute ISOMES. In this short span, Mathew even organised key conclaves for the network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/jacob-mathew-resigns-from-news-24-122296.html
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar, Managing Editor of Bharat 24, has moved on after a short stint of nearly five months. Kumar has a rich experience of nearly 30 years in journalism working with several media organizations, including The Times of India, News Nation, and TV Today Network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bharat24s-managing-editor-ajay-kumar-quits-123724.html
Shariq Patel
Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel stepped down in May 2022. In a career spanning almost 25 years, Patel has worked across diverse sectors, including Financial Services, Radio, Internet, Telecom, Sports Management, and Film Production.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shariq-patel-steps-down-as-chief-business-officer-of-zee-studios-120536.html
Amita Maheshwari
Amita Maheshwari, Disney Star’s Head of HR for APAC and India, lef the company after 13+ years of service . Prior to Star, Amita has worked in diverse organizations such as Asian Paints, GE Capital, Genpact and MetLife India Insurance.
https://www.exchange4media.com/amp/people-movement-news/disney-stars-head-of-hr-for-apac-india-amita-maheshwari-quits-123957.html#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16720404941086&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bharat24 is now available on DD Free Dish
The channel is present across all major DTH and MSO platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Bharat24 is now also available on DD Free Dish’s Channel No. 074 to further strengthen its reach among Hindi news viewers.
The channel, which is centred around the theme of ‘Jahan Tak Bharat, Wahan Tak Bharat24’, has a network of over 4,000 reporters, with a goal to have one reporter in every constituency of the country.
The channel is already present across all major DTH and MSO platforms.
Bharat24’s Chief Business Officer & Strategic Advisor to Board, Manoj Jagyasi said, “Now that Bharat24 is placed on DD Free Dish DTH platform, we are assured that the channel will witness manifold reach and further boost the channel’s popularity among the Hindi News Viewers. This is even beneficial for our 100+ advertisers who will gain from our significant gain in reach.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEE-Sony: NCLT to hear lenders’ plea against merger
The National Company Law Tribunal will be hearing the plea on January 12
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has decided to hear on January 12 requests from ZEE lenders against the Zee-Sony merger.
NCLT's Mumbai bench has allowed IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank to file applications for intervening in the proposed merger.
It has also asked the Registrar of Companies and Corporate Affairs Ministry's Regional Director to submit a report before the hearing.
Earlier, NCLT had asked ZEEL to conduct a meeting of equity shareholders of the company on October 14, 2022.
It is to be noted that the proposed merger has received approval from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
In December 2021, ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment entered into an agreement to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI, combining their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Roys to fully exit NDTV, sell stake to Adani
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness"
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:09 PM | 2 min read
NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to divest most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network.
After the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness".
Below is the full text of the statement:
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster.” The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network. Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness. Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature. We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
Roys will sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group, while retaining a minority 5 per cent shareholding, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
After this transfer, Adani Group, which currently holds 37.44 per cent stake in the company, will become the single-largest shareholder with over 64.71 per cent stake.
Adani Group had earlier bought out a company backed by the founders and then acquired more shares from the open market.
Meanwhile, NDTV has informed SEBI that Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney forge partnership
As part of the association, the show features Ching's products taking centre stage in the Big Boss kitchen
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney have announced a partnership, with Ching's products taking centre stage in the Bigg Boss kitchen, the epicentre of all the drama, masala and gossip.
As part of the partnership, kitchen counters are topped with Ching’s products, bringing a meaningful "flavour" to the lives of housemates and the audience.
Commenting on its association, the Managing Director Ajay Gupta from Ching’s Schezwan Chutney said, “This meaningful partnership with Bigg Boss is an ideal place to showcase versatility in our product portfolio. Through this engagement, we wanted to expand our horizons beyond advertising and explore meaningful collaborations that will help to communicate our brand narrative and reach out to a wider audience who are fans of desi Chinese in India. Ching’s Schezwan Chutney symbolizes the spice and adds a zing of the BB house.”
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says “Bigg Boss kitchen brews maximum melodrama in the house. Ching’s presence in the kitchen over the years has made Ching’s synonymous with the spicy affairs of the kitchen. This is yet another season of Bigg Boss, where we are associating with Ching’s as a special partner. The show’s high-octane visibility and buzz over the seasons has helped Ching’s in creating high recall among its target audience. This time around, we have witnessed a flavourful engagement with the consumers through multiple initiatives that have furthered the brand proposition.”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BIS as national standards body: HC asks Centre & BARC’s response
The Delhi HC has asked for responses to a petition seeking Bureau of Indian Standards to oversee the standards of TV audience measurement
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standards and BARC to respond to a petition that has sought for establishing BIS as the national standards body, media reports say.
As per the plea this would enable 'harmonious development' of activities related to TV audience measurement.
The bench has also issued notices to the MIB and IT ministry.
The petition has alleged that private bodies have come up with "arbitrary and unscientific" ways to determine audience measurement.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube