‘Agle Baras Diwali Fir Pehle Jaisi Manayenge’, says Sony SAB in a heartwarming video

On the vibrant occasion of Diwali, Sony SAB is spreading delight and positivity through a heartwarming video featuring characters from Sony SAB shows. The video captures Sony SAB’s message of celebrating Diwali a little responsibly this year while looking forward to enthusiastically welcoming a grand 2021 with a big smile on our faces.

Committed to the spread of Khushiyon Wali Feeling, this Diwali campaign thoughtfully originates from the simple idea that experiencing the little joys in life during these unprecedented times can bring the much needed light in our lives. This Diwali may not be flashy, but the coming year we shall promptly return stronger as we come together to resist these tough times with humility, empathy, hope and more Khushiyon Wali Feelings.