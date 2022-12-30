Adani Group completes majority acquisition of NDTV
Acquires 27.26% shares from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for over ₹602 crore
Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV. The development comes days after NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika shared that they are selling most of their stake in the media company to Adani Group.
“We hereby inform you that RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the Company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Mr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy (“Sellers”) by way of inter-se transfer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the group informed the BSE.
According to the filing made with the stock exchanges, RRPR will now hold a 56.45%equity stake in NDTV, as RRPR already held a 29.18 per cent equity stake in NDTV. The acquisition of shares from Roys was completed on 30 December.
The statement by Adani Enterprises says that the company acquired the 27.26% stake from Roys at the price of ₹342.65 per share. This means that the company paid over ₹600 crore to Roys for the shares. According to the regulatory filing made by NDTV last week, Prannoy Roy transferred 86,65,209 equity shares and Radhika Roy transferred 89,12,467 shares to Adani group. This means both promoters transferred a total of 1,75,77,676 equity shares.
CBI charges Sunil Lulla of TRP manipulation
The former BARC CEO allegedly provided early IPL data to a channel on gratis basis
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 2:16 PM | 1 min read
The CBI has charged former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla of manipulating the TRP ratings of a TV channel, according to media reports.
The investigating agency has alleged that Lulla provided early data regarding IPL matches to another channel on gratis basis between September and October 2020, causing losses to BARC.
The charges are related to fraud, cheating and forgery.
A fortnight ago, Lulla's lawyer told e4m that: “Mr. Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the Hon'ble courts.”
Gautam Adani speaks to India Today on takeovers, equation with Modi and more
Adani appears in his first video interaction after becoming the richest Indian
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 9:14 AM | 1 min read
Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani, can be seen candidly and boldly dealing with the sharpest questions ranging from his growth, his relationship with PM Modi, the takeover of a media company, his entrepreneurial journey, his role models and much more including the expectation from Union Budget, with Raj Chengappa, Editorial Director, India Today Group.
This is his first video interaction after being declared the richest Indian and the world's third richest man. In this one-on-one interaction, Adani spoke at length on several topics that have kept the masses intrigued about him.
Decode the meteoric rise of Gautam Adani the upcoming issue of India Today Magazine, and the exclusive telecast of the interview on Wednesday at 8 pm on India Today TV. Tune in to know what's inside the mind of the reclusive billionaire.
Viacom18 Sports to broadcast 5th edition of Tata Open Maharashtra
The tournament is set to take place from Dec 31-Jan 7 in Pune
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Viacom18 Sports will be the official broadcast partner of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra. The main draw live will be available on Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema.
The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31 to January 7, 2023. The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.
“We are thrilled to welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.
“We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy,” said Viacom18 Sports Chief Strategy Officer Hursh Shrivastava. “The addition of Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio.”
“Tata Open Maharashtra is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth,” said Sunder Iyer, the Joint Secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA commented.
The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31 and January 1, with the main draw beginning on January 2.
Ratings, pricing & acquisition: TV industry’s key happenings this year
We look back at the landmark events that dominated the broadcasting business in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:03 AM | 5 min read
The year 2022 was crucial for the broadcasting industry as it witnessed several key developments –from the resumption of news TV ratings to the awarding of IPL media rights. The implementation of NTO 2.0 and the debates over the landing page issue also kept industry leaders busy. However, the news that rocked the industry towards the fag end of the year was the acquisition of NDTV by the Adani Group.
We look at some key developments and how they influenced or altered the broadcast industry this year.
Resumption of News TV ratings
News channels breathed a sigh of relief when the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India resumed the publishing of TV news ratings after 18 months, in March this year. The data was released as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for News and Special Interest genres.
The Augmented Standards entailed the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis. Although stakeholders in the industry welcomed the decision, others remained sceptical about BARC ratings. NDTV pulled out from the television ratings body, followed by Zee Media and iTV Network.
And the fight for being the No.1 news TV channel continues.
Landing Page Debate
Another point of contention in the television news industry has been the use of landing pages, which is the default channel that appears when a viewer turns on the set-top box. The debate has been over its susceptibility of being used to influence viewership.
Although there is no legal prohibition against using landing pages for marketing or promotional purposes, the debate over the ethics of using landing pages as a means of distribution tactics to gain more viewership continues.
Adani acquires NDTV
Adani acquiring NDTV has been one of the biggest news of 2022 for the broadcast industry. On August 23, 2022, AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, announced that it was indirectly acquiring 29.18% stake in NDTV, and launched an Open Offer to acquire an additional 26% from the company's shareholders.
Post the announcement, NDTV saw a lot of upheaval with some key exits at the senior management level, including the resignation of Ravish Kumar. In the latest development, NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have divested most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network. Following the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
TRAI-NTO 2.0
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued an amended new tariff order (NTO) in November 2022. TRAI has returned to the maximum retail price (MRP) cap of Rs 19 for a channel to become a part of the bouquet in the amended tariff order and regulation while replacing the twin conditions with a new clause that caps bouquet pricing at 45% of the sum of a la carte rates of all channels in a bouquet.
While broadcasters applauded the regulator for their collaborative efforts, MSOs and LCOs expressed concern about losing customers to DD Free Dish and OTT platforms.
Broadcasters publish new pricing
Following the amendment of the New Tariff Order (NTO) by TRAI, broadcasters like ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment revised their pricing and filed their RIOs on December 16. The new pricing will be effective February 1, 2023.
In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased pricing by 10-15% for some bouquets and also announced launches of new channels, which were earlier deferred in 2021.
IPL Media Rights
The year 2022 also saw the largest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction. In a landmark bidding process held earlier this year, Disney Star paid Rs 23,575 crore ($3.02 billion) for the rights to broadcast men's IPL in the Indian subcontinent for 2023-27, while Viacom18 paid Rs 20,500 Cr ($2.57 billion) for the league's digital rights.
With $12 million per match, IPL is now the world's second most lucrative sports league, trailing only the NFL.
Announcement of Women IPL
Following the success of the men’s IPL media rights issue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’. The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, BCCI is expected to make Rs 200 crore from Women's IPL media rights.
DD Free Dish Exits
Prasar Bharati raked in Rs 645 crore from the allotment of 59 MPEG-2 slots on its free direct-to-home (DTH) platform DD Free Dish in the 58th annual e-auction. In the previous e-auction, the pubcaster had raked in Rs 731.34 crore from the sale of 57 MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish.
The 12% decline in revenue was due to the exit of key channels like Star Utsav, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Star Utsav Movies, and Sony Wah, and the drop in overall collection from the news genre, sources added.
The four big broadcasters - Star, Zee, Sony and Viacom18 - have decided to take off their popular entertainment channels from DD Free Dish as the platform is hurting the growth of pay DTH platforms.
Airing content of national importance
According to Clause 35 of the guidelines, the Union Cabinet has approved "Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in 2022," making it mandatory for Indian TV channels to air content of public interest for 30 minutes every day. This led to news channels informing MIB that they were already airing enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
MIB has now asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims.
2022: TV industry exits that made news
As the year ends, we revisit some of the big people movements in the TV news sector
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:04 AM | 5 min read
The TV news industry saw several high-profile exits this year. The exit of the NDTV founders and top journalists of the channel following the Adani acquisition made big news for the last few weeks of the year. Palki Sharma moving out of Wion also evoked a lot of mixed reactions. 2022 saw several news curators moving on to other career opportunities.
As we bid adieu to 2022, we revisit some of the exits in the TV news sector that made headlines and created a significant amount of buzz in the industry. Read on
Prannoy & Radhika Roy
NDTV Founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as RRPRH Directors in November. Prannoy was an Indian economist and journalist. He founded NDTV along with her wife Radhika. She also served as Managing Director of NDTV from 1998-2011.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/roys-to-fully-exit-ndtv-sell-stake-to-adani-124434.html
Ravish Kumar
Ravish Kumar stepped down as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, following the Adani takeover. He was hosting a number of programmes, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des ki Baat, and Prime Time. Kumar is known for his ground-breaking coverage of the issues impacting the people of the country. Kumar has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, and Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ravish-kumar-resigns-from-ndtv-124006.html
Palki Sharma Upadhyay
Palki Sharma Upadhyay moved out of WION in September 2022. She had been synonymous with WION for helming the prime-time show Gravitas. Sharma has now joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/palki-sharma-upadhyay-confirms-exit-from-wion-with-tweet-122216.html
Bhaskar Das
Bhaskar Das quit as Republic Media Network’s Chief Strategy Officer in May 2022. He was with Republic Media Network since 2019. Das joined as Group President and was later elevated as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020. He was earlier President of The Times of India Group, and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. Das was also Executive President at Dainik Bhaskar Group.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bhaskar-das-quits-republic-media-network-120163.html
Megha Tata
Megha Tata stepped down as Managing Director-South Asia of Discovery Inc in July 2022. Tata was with Discovery for over three years. In her career spanning three decades, Tata has worked with media brands such as Star India, Turner International, HBO and BTVi. She has now joined animation company Cosmos-Maya as its Chief Executive Officer.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/megha-tata-bids-adieu-to-discovery-inc-121212.html
Vinay Maheshwari
India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quit after a six-month short-term tenure. He joined India TV in March this year. He has moved on for other professional avenues.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/india-tv-group-ceo-vinay-maheshwari-quits-122880.html
Rama Paul
Rama Paul stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network this December. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023. Paul has been with ABP News Network for over 7 years. Before ABP, Paul was associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/rama-paul-moves-on-from-abp-news-network-124076.html
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira stepped down as Senior Director, Warner Bros Discovery, in June 9. Chendira is a media industry veteran with two decades of experience, most of which has been in leadership roles. Prior to Discovery, he was General Manager, India, at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd. Chendira’s prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) & Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network) for the India region.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shaun-nanjappa-chendira-steps-down-as-senior-director-warner-bros-discovery-120729.html
Partha Sarthi Kuila
Partha Sarthi Kuila, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West, quit the company in June 2022. At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels, including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam. Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, he had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/partha-sarthi-kuila-quits-zee-media-set-to-join-a-soon-to-launch-news-channel-120715.html
Pranav Bakshi
Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital - Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network stepped down from his role in December this year to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. He was earlier with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and Corporate Head for almost five years. Bakshi also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/times-networks-pranav-bakshi-moves-on-124066.html
Jacob Mathew
Senior journalist Jacob Mathew resigned from News 24 on September 3, 2022. Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022. This was Jacob Mathew’s second innings with News 24. As Vice President, Jacob Mathew was monitoring satellite channels, digital platforms and BAG Network’s training institute ISOMES. In this short span, Mathew even organised key conclaves for the network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/jacob-mathew-resigns-from-news-24-122296.html
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar, Managing Editor of Bharat 24, has moved on after a short stint of nearly five months. Kumar has a rich experience of nearly 30 years in journalism working with several media organizations, including The Times of India, News Nation, and TV Today Network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bharat24s-managing-editor-ajay-kumar-quits-123724.html
Shariq Patel
Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel stepped down in May 2022. In a career spanning almost 25 years, Patel has worked across diverse sectors, including Financial Services, Radio, Internet, Telecom, Sports Management, and Film Production.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shariq-patel-steps-down-as-chief-business-officer-of-zee-studios-120536.html
Amita Maheshwari
Amita Maheshwari, Disney Star’s Head of HR for APAC and India, lef the company after 13+ years of service . Prior to Star, Amita has worked in diverse organizations such as Asian Paints, GE Capital, Genpact and MetLife India Insurance.
https://www.exchange4media.com/amp/people-movement-news/disney-stars-head-of-hr-for-apac-india-amita-maheshwari-quits-123957.html#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16720404941086&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com
Bharat24 is now available on DD Free Dish
The channel is present across all major DTH and MSO platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Bharat24 is now also available on DD Free Dish’s Channel No. 074 to further strengthen its reach among Hindi news viewers.
The channel, which is centred around the theme of ‘Jahan Tak Bharat, Wahan Tak Bharat24’, has a network of over 4,000 reporters, with a goal to have one reporter in every constituency of the country.
The channel is already present across all major DTH and MSO platforms.
Bharat24’s Chief Business Officer & Strategic Advisor to Board, Manoj Jagyasi said, “Now that Bharat24 is placed on DD Free Dish DTH platform, we are assured that the channel will witness manifold reach and further boost the channel’s popularity among the Hindi News Viewers. This is even beneficial for our 100+ advertisers who will gain from our significant gain in reach.”
ZEE-Sony: NCLT to hear lenders’ plea against merger
The National Company Law Tribunal will be hearing the plea on January 12
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has decided to hear on January 12 requests from ZEE lenders against the Zee-Sony merger.
NCLT's Mumbai bench has allowed IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank to file applications for intervening in the proposed merger.
It has also asked the Registrar of Companies and Corporate Affairs Ministry's Regional Director to submit a report before the hearing.
Earlier, NCLT had asked ZEEL to conduct a meeting of equity shareholders of the company on October 14, 2022.
It is to be noted that the proposed merger has received approval from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
In December 2021, ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment entered into an agreement to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI, combining their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.
